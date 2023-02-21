New Worlder

My predictions for the near future for haute cuisine.
Episode #57: Nayan GowdaListen now (52 min) | The British born winemaker of Jardín Oculto in Bolivia.
Plus, a recipe for kuchen de castañas.
Eating around the northern Chilean port city.
As written from a ship off the South Coast.
Ingredients from the arid tropical drylands and Sierra Nevada foothills.
January 2023

A natural, decaffeinated coffee alternative from La Guajira, Colombia.
Episode #56: Marko AylingListen now (67 min) | Writer of The Missive newsletter and former YouTuber.
The restaurants, markets, street food stalls and bars you need to know.
Episode #55: José GonzalesListen now (72 min) | Chef of the restaurant Al Mercat Dota in the highlands of Costa Rica.
A day at Ranchería Guaymaral on Colombia’s La Guajira peninsula.
Typical recipes to seek out across this under-recognized region of northern Colombia.
