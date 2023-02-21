Subscribe
Fine Dining is Not Dead, But it is Changing
My predictions for the near future for haute cuisine.
Nicholas Gill
Feb 21
14
Episode #57: Nayan Gowda
Listen now (52 min) | The British born winemaker of Jardín Oculto in Bolivia.
Nicholas Gill
Feb 16
3
Reviving the American Chestnut
Plus, a recipe for kuchen de castañas.
Nicholas Gill
Feb 13
3
1
2 Days in Arica
Eating around the northern Chilean port city.
Nicholas Gill
Feb 10
4
My Thoughts on What’s Happening in Peru
As written from a ship off the South Coast.
Nicholas Gill
Feb 6
12
3
Wild Fruits, Game & Marine Life of Colombia’s La Guajira
Ingredients from the arid tropical drylands and Sierra Nevada foothills.
Nicholas Gill
Feb 1
3
January 2023
Pülantana
A natural, decaffeinated coffee alternative from La Guajira, Colombia.
Nicholas Gill
Jan 27
8
Episode #56: Marko Ayling
Listen now (67 min) | Writer of The Missive newsletter and former YouTuber.
Nicholas Gill
Jan 23
4
1
Eat List: Cartagena & Colombia’s Caribbean Coast
The restaurants, markets, street food stalls and bars you need to know.
Nicholas Gill
Jan 20
4
Episode #55: José Gonzales
Listen now (72 min) | Chef of the restaurant Al Mercat Dota in the highlands of Costa Rica.
Nicholas Gill
Jan 17
4
Zaida Cotes of Clan Ipuana
A day at Ranchería Guaymaral on Colombia’s La Guajira peninsula.
Nicholas Gill
Jan 13
9
The Food of La Guajira
Typical recipes to seek out across this under-recognized region of northern Colombia.
Nicholas Gill
Jan 10
12
