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Only Restaurant Employees Should be Writing About Food
A funny little thing I wrote about a funny little idea that will never go away.
Aug 5
•
Nicholas Gill
28
21
7
July 2026
Episode #122: New Season Intro
What's in store in upcoming interviews, the new book, Noma, Michelin's green stars, diarrhea lettuce, & more.
Jul 29
•
Nicholas Gill
3
49:05
Field Notes: July 2026
The legend of the Zorro del Cuy. 50 Best in Lima, and restaurant openings in Lima, São Paulo & Bogotá.
Jul 22
•
Nicholas Gill
13
Ode to Nephi Craig
With a nod to his new book, Our Knives Will Save Us: Dispatches From a White Mountain Apache Chef.
Jul 15
•
Nicholas Gill
13
2
1
New Bars & Restaurants in Santiago, Chile
A Chilean tea house, a major gastronomic hub above a subway station, listening bars and classic Chilean comfort food.
Jul 8
•
Nicholas Gill
13
5
There’s Nothing Funny About Lolol
A rural town in Chile's O'Higgins province.
Jul 1
•
Nicholas Gill
13
1
June 2026
Where to Eat: Santiago, Chile
Where to rock your chochas off in the Chilean capital.
Jun 30
•
Nicholas Gill
8
2
Field Notes: June 2026
The landscape legacy of the quinoa boom, a new Enrique Olvera bar in NYC & a grain terminal on the Tapajós river.
Jun 24
•
Nicholas Gill
21
The Mapuche Hearth
A photo essay + vignette from Araucanía, Chile.
Jun 17
•
Nicholas Gill
15
2
Searching for Unicorns in Tokyo
Drinking offbeat wines in the capital of Japan.
Jun 10
•
Nicholas Gill
15
2
2
Where to Eat: Santarem & Alter do Chao, Brazil
Regional peixarias, riverside restaurants, pirarucu burgers, Amazonian bistros and markets along the Tapajós River.
Jun 3
•
Nicholas Gill
17
May 2026
Field Notes: May 2026
The official end of Michelin's green stars and maybe the stars in Argentina, plus openings in Venezuela/CDMX/Buenos Aires/Boston/Denver/Seattle & more.
May 27
•
Nicholas Gill
18
2
3
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