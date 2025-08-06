Bertholletia excelsa , a Brazil Nut Tree, in Acre, Brazil. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

At the start of Chapter One in the book How to Save the Amazon: A journalist’s fatal quest for answers, Dom Phillips, the courageous reporter who was tragically killed alongside indigenous rights expert Bruno Pereira in Brazil’s remote Javari Valley in June of 2022 while researching the book, notices a barge loaded with tubes, fuel and machines. It is being pushed through the waterways of a protected reserve by two wooden boats, heading to a remote area known for wildcat gold mining. The barge is moving through the river with little worry, though there is no doubt of the very illegal activities it would eventually take part in. The scene begins Phillips quest, quickly outlining many of the challenges faced in the world’s largest rainforest and the complicated goal of ending deforestation.

He lays it out in those first pages:

“At times, it seems like the law doesn’t really exist or exists in a separate dimension, where people only need to pay it passing attention from time to time. Rich and powerful farmers find ways to launder their illegally raised cattle so they can sell to multinational meat companies who in turn export to foreign supermarkets with imposing sustainability commitments. Land grabbers pay hitmen to murder poor farmers standing between them and forests they want to steal. The leaders of logging gangs spend a few months in prison then go back to their businesses—applauded or even elected to public office by their local communities. Precious hardwood may be legally logged, but then the permits for this are used to launder illegal wood, cut from protected reserves and Indigenous land, another natural heritage which the Brazilian people is steadily stealing from itself while the state stands by, scratching its armpits and yawning.”

For anyone that spends any time at all in the Amazon, any part of it, the threats to the forest and the people that live within it, are often obvious. I see them near daily during my travels in the region. They are out in the open, often operating within view of those that could stop it, if they only had some incentive. Phillips bluntly shows the ebb and flow of deforestation, stirring with changes in government and policy, and how it is often less ideological than many realize.

For several chapters he reveals the tangled knot that is the rearing of cattle in the Amazon and the global structure that supports its progression:

“It is cattle ranching that primarily drives deforestation across the Amazon. Researchers at MapBiomas, a non-profit group producing maps and data on the region, say that 88 per cent of Amazon areas deforested over the last three decades became cattle pasture. Sixteen per cent of the Brazilian Amazon is now dedicated to ranching and 42 per cent of Brazil’s entire cattle herd grazes in Amazon states. Multinational Brazilian meat companies like JBS, Marfrig and Minerva have been repeatedly shown to buy cattle from farms that have illegally deforested land. Despite long-standing commitments and millions of dollars invested in monitoring systems that are checked by independent auditors, these companies are unable to control their supply chains.”

In the first four chapters, Phillips reveals porous management systems, full of loopholes or disregarded rules, that have done little to repair a broken system. He speaks of the danger those trying to prevent deforestation routinely face and how the fate of the Amazon would be doomed if left up to governments, even those with good intentions. Just as he is about to get to the people with the vision to make positive changes, on page 150 (in the US edition), his reporting stops.

A photo of two white crosses with he and Pereira’s names on them, marking the place where they were killed appears. “Dom reached this far in drafting his book by the time of his murder on 5 June 2022,” the caption reads. “From this point on, his friends have worked with his plans and notes to complete the missing chapters.”

The next page is black, then, despite all odds, the book continues. Different collaborators, such as writers Eliane Brum, Jon Lee Anderson and Tom Phillips, pick up Phillips unfinished manuscript and all his notes and complete the research in a way they believed he would have wanted.

“I can’t step into Dom’s body to take up this writing project, born from a vision that was his alone,” Brum writes. “So I’ll have to do it with my own eyes, which are the colour of tree bark or nut skins or even of the earth where I’ve seen so many bullet-ridden bodies buried.”

The story takes an obvious turn. No longer is it Phillips’ journey but a quest to decipher what he was trying to say and the answers he sought paired with the collective experience of his friends. From Roraima to Fordlândia, Costa Rica to Acre, the words flow together, asking difficult questions and testing the limits of proposed solutions.

It becomes clear that Phillips did not find the magic bullet that could save the Amazon in one shot and was never going to. That was never the point. Solving the complexities of conservation in this complicated landscape is less about absolutes. No single technological advancement, policy or effort to develop urban areas is going to cure all the region’s ills.

Rather, Phillips gradually came to the conclusion that it was a collaborative task that extended across the Amazon’s unique ecosystems, stretching beyond political borders. Ten thousand ongoing conversations among indigenous leaders, rural communities, journalists, policy experts and government officials. And yes, even those that raise cattle. There’s no savior coming. No panacea. It’s the stories and conversations, the relentless pursuit of information and clarity in a place where it remains elusive, that need the support to continue. The solutions might be fleeting, continuously moving like a walking palm towards a shifting light that breaks through the forest canopy, but Phillips work made clear that they are not entirely out of reach.