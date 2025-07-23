An ayahuasca vine in the central Amazon of Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Twenty years ago in Iquitos, a city in the Peruvian Amazon that I visit semi-regularly, ayahuasca tourism was just beginning. A few ecolodges would collaborate with shaman from nearby communities to offer an ayahuasca experience. Then entire ecolodges were designed around multi-day ayahuasca retreats, though never set within an indigenous community. the same thing has happened in other parts of the Amazon too. As the years have passed, the commercialization of the ayahuasca experience, an incredibly sacred and powerful Amazonian ritual, has removed it almost entirely from its origins and cultural context.

You can take ayahuasca in the Catskills now. You can take it in Costa Rica. In Paris. Or Tokyo. Pick up the phone and call a shaman and you can organize an event and promise a life changing experience for those willing to pay $1,000. Sometimes there’s chanting and meditation. Or sometimes someone strumming a guitar or drumming.

In The Guardian, Nina Gualinga and Eli Virkina, two indigenous women from the Ecuadorian Amazon, describe how the rise of these “wellness” retreats is fueling cultural erasure and exploiting indigenous communities in “‘Ayahuasca tourism’ is a blight on Indigenous peoples and our environment.” Rather than treating balance, such as in a particular community or the natural world, traditional healers are being coerced into treating individuals for a quick exchange of money. These spectacles, often accompanied by paraphernalia like jaguar tooth charms that encourage the hunting of keystone species, are disrupting the balance that the plant was created to protect.

“Using Indigenous knowledge and medicine carries deep social and environmental responsibility, they write.

“Without that responsibility, it becomes nothing more than extractivism, another form of colonialism dressed in spiritual language. The real question is: How are “ayahuasca tourists” giving back? Are they supporting Indigenous rights, protecting ancestral lands, and standing with the people who safeguard this wisdom, often at great personal risk? Too many seek healing from Indigenous medicines while ignoring the lived realities of those who protect the plants, the knowledge, and the territories they come from. These communities continue their struggle amid threats from mining, oil extraction and agribusiness. If there is to be any true healing, it must include justice, reciprocity and solidarity with the people and the land from which this medicine grows.”

Gualinga produced a short film, Waska: The Forest is My Family, which gives additional perspective from her community of Sarayaku. I encourage you to watch.