Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Prior to a decade ago, food writing in Latin America was mostly limited to a handful of newspaper critics in the largest cities and the occasional women’s magazine, as well as commercial cookbooks and academic writing. As interest in gastronomy has grown throughout the region, alongside the rise of middle classes with more disposable income, food media in the region has expanded greatly.

It started with a few blogs and social media accounts, but has gradually expanded into niche print publications, newsletters, podcasts and TikTok accounts, some with massive followings.

The following country by country database breaks down describes some of the leading independent food media publications around Latin America: