The port area near the Ver-O-Peso market in Belém do Pará, Brazil. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

One of Latin America’s great yet still under-recognized gastronomic destinations, Belém do Pará sits near the mouth of the Lower Amazon River in Brazil. The cornerstone of the state of Pará’s culinary scene, it’s a hub of ingredients from every part of the state, including açaí and bufalo meat and milk from nearby islands like Combu and Marajó, the artisan cassava flour produced in towns like Bragança and countless fruits from rural farming and indigenous communities that are scattered amidst rampant deforestation.

One of South America’s most fascinating markets, Ver-O-Peso, is right on the on the shores of Guajará Bay, and is a world unto itself, with sections dedicate to specific ingredients and some of the best street food you can find anywhere in Brazil. Here and elsewhere in the city, you’ll find lukewarm servings of açaí, a nutritious staple served with fish, and steaming hot bowls of tacacá with its amalgamation of strong flavors that miraculously help combat the heat. If you like the flavors of jambu and tucupi, you’re in luck, you’ll find them in dozens of typical dishes, paired with everything from duck with rice to hearty stews.

Like Manaus, Belém isn’t limited to just street food. There are contemporary Amazonian restaurants, top chefs with large followings and creative cocktail bars that wouldn’t feel out of place in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

COP 30, the United Nations Climate Change conference, is being held in the city in November 2025, which has led to a surge of municipal construction, especially along the waterfront. The face of the city and its significance to the wider Amazon region is changing, for better or worse. New restaurants and other facilities are arriving steadily, though here are my recommendations: