What is New Worlder?

New Worlder is my newsletter and podcast that explores the world of cuisine in the Americas, and sometimes other places too. Each week you will find interviews with fascinating figures in the culinary world, plus a wide range of stories and recipes. I’ll discuss things like foraging, farming, food preservation, and running restaurants. I’ll talk about old technologies and new ones. I’ll look at how we can use the power of gastronomy to ignite social change and preserve landscapes.

I’m a James Beard nominated writer and photographer born in Columbus, Ohio that now splits his time between New York’s Lower Hudson Valley and Lima, Peru. I have spent nearly 20 years intensely, relentlessly exploring the foodways of Latin America, from remote corners of the Amazon Rainforest to the islands of Patagonia. I’m the co-author of the cookbooks Central (2016) and Latin America: The Cookbook (2021) with Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez, as well as Slippurinn (2021), with Icelandic chef Gísli Matthías Auðunsson. I have appeared on the Netflix series Chef’s Table and was consulting producer for the series Street Food: Latin America. I’m also a contributor to publications such as The New York Times, Saveur, New York Magazine, The Guardian, and Fool and have lectured on different facets of cuisine at the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy and the Basque Culinary Center in San Sebastián, Spain.

New Worlder began as an online magazine in 2016, alongside my good friend and co-founder Marie Elena Martinez. We wanted to create a culinary publication that responsibly covered the entirety of the Americas. We were a small, independent publication that won awards while up against corporate media groups. Not wanting it to fade away, I picked up the pieces and turned New Worlder into this newsletter and podcast. Your support means the world.

– Nicholas Gill

Contact

If you’re interested in opportunities for sponsorship, advertising, partnership, or media requests, please send an email to: thenewworlder@gmail.com.