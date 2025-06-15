I don’t know if there’s a city in Latin America where the restaurant scene is going in so many different directions as Bogotá, Colombia. With so many restaurants packed within a narrow strip of city between Usaquén and La Candelaria, there’s more need than ever to stand out. As reflected in the city’s architecture, there’s a bit of everything opening. Colombian-Asian street food mixed with art and cocktails. A wine bar with touches of France and Italy. A restaurant megaplex in a restored mansion with modern Spanish cooking. A Peruvian steakhouse.

Aside of these new restaurants mentioned below, I have also updated to larger Eat List to Bogotá, which is less based around what is new or trendy, but restaurants that can stand the test of time.

