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Allie Lazar's avatar
Allie Lazar
3d

Oh, so you’re a comedian now too? Ok Seinfeld

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3 replies by Nicholas Gill and others
Peter Meng's avatar
Peter Meng
3d

Nicely done. You should write satire more frequently. But only if you’ve done stand up and staged at SNL

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1 reply by Nicholas Gill
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