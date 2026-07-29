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Episode #122: New Season Intro
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Episode #122: New Season Intro

What's in store in upcoming interviews, the new book, Noma, Michelin's green stars, diarrhea lettuce, & more.
Nicholas Gill

The new season of the New Worlder podcast is finally getting underway. The break was a little longer than I expected because some of the final research trips for the book I’ve been working on were delayed, then writing and edits took longer than expected. The book, called Eating the Amazon, is now finished. Many have asked already, but there are no recipes or photos. It’s a non-fiction narrative comprised of 12 stories set in different parts of the Amazon and it will be published early next year by The New Press.

After this conversation with Juliana to open the season of the podcast, there will be an on-location episode from Trancoso, Brazil, and then we’ll move into regular interviews, every other week, just as before. This will go until the end of the year.

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Around the start of next year, we are going to have a series of interviews related to people working with food in the Amazon. Some of the guests will appear in the book. Others are people I know or are influential in that realm of knowledge. Some you will know immediately. Others you should know.

During this conversation we talk about what Juliana has been doing and also go over some details about the book, the process of writing it, some of the themes within, the future book tour and other details that are still being finalized. We also have an in-depth conversation about some of the topics that occurred while we were away, such as Noma LA, Michelin’s green stars, and the diarrhea lettuce sweeping America.

Host: Nicholas Gill
Co-host: Juliana Duque
Produced by Nicholas Gill & Juliana Duque
Recording & Editing by New Worlder

Listen to the New Worlder podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and most other podcast sites. Or subscribe to our YouTube Channel to watch video clips & full episodes.

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