New Bars & Restaurants in Santiago, Chile
A Chilean tea house, a major gastronomic hub above a subway station, listening bars and classic Chilean comfort food.
Santiago, Chile continues to surprise me. Countless intriguing new restaurant concepts open every year and rarely do they seem to be following any specific trend other than the creative whims or passions of the chef or restauranteur behind them. There’s a colossal new gastronomic skyscraper within a central transportation hub that is shifting Santiago’s center of gravity, while top restaurants with loyal followings are moving to better locations. The bar scene is picking up too, with classic and original cocktails competing for attention with some of South America’s most fun wine lists.
My overall guide to restaurants in Santiago, Chile has also been updated here:
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