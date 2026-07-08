Neko San in Providencia. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Santiago, Chile continues to surprise me. Countless intriguing new restaurant concepts open every year and rarely do they seem to be following any specific trend other than the creative whims or passions of the chef or restauranteur behind them. There’s a colossal new gastronomic skyscraper within a central transportation hub that is shifting Santiago’s center of gravity, while top restaurants with loyal followings are moving to better locations. The bar scene is picking up too, with classic and original cocktails competing for attention with some of South America’s most fun wine lists.