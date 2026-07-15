Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Around 15 years ago, while I was already deeply immersed in the ancestral foodways of Latin America, I started to wonder about the native foods of where I grew up in the U.S. Were there any cooks or scholars out there, indigenous or otherwise, thinking about the ingredients that were ushered out of North America’s varied landscapes? I did a simple web search and that’s how I first encountered Nephi Craig.

It was a simple Blogspot page called Apaches in the Kitchen. If you weren’t looking for it, you weren’t going to find it. The posts described how Craig, a skateboarding, Wu-Tang loving, pho eating White Mountain Apache and Diné chef cooking with an all-native team at an Arizona ski resort who had a foundation in classical European cooking, was shaping his present and future through his connection with native foods. He wrote of the wild flora and fauna of Northeastern Arizona where he lived, of the debilitating effects of colonialism and of an organization called the Native American Culinary Association, or NACA, which Craig founded in 2004 with little more than a dream and a logo.

I immediately became an avid follower of Craig’s work and in the years that followed I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know him, both professionally and as a friend, and the conversations we’ve had have been integral in my own understanding of native foods and the power they hold. From Craig’s perspective, food is something more than just a collection of different flavors, but a tool to rebuild culture and nutrition, and to heal the lingering wounds of colonization and erasure.

Our Knives Will Save Us: Dispatches From a White Mountain Apache Chef, is Craig’s book, co-written with Hagar Scher, that was published this week. The book begins amidst some of the darkest moments of his life. Long struggling with sobriety and down on his luck, he is selling off his cooking knife collection to buy drugs and booze. There are countless incidents of Craig lifting himself up out of the gutter, making huge strides as an inquisitive young cook, only to lose it all again. Amidst the bleakest of times, native foods kept dropping lifelines, lifting him up a little higher even as he falls back down just as hard. Things like the acorns that traveled with him as he left the Rez or the squash that appears in a jailhouse kitchen, they call out to him. Or the tepary beans came to him at Sunrise Park Resort where he swapped out the menu with native foods, or the amaranth that he works with at Café Gozhóó, the café and recovery center he opened in an abandoned gas station on his reservation in 2021.

The book chronicles how Craig, despite overwhelming challenges of addiction and intergenerational trauma that countless indigenous people in the Americas must contend with, perseveres and grows. As his life becomes more stable, he comes to countless profound understandings, such as seeing decolonization less as an aggressive, violent force, but one of patiently unlearning bad habits and laying a foundation for hopeful progress. He writes:

“A big part of decolonization is figuring out how to move through our everyday lives in a way that replaces division, consumption, turmoil, and confusion with connection, creativity, stability, and purpose. The home front is just as important as the battlefield. It’s where we can alter our realities by caring for each other and building healthier, more resilient communities.”

Craig’s story shows how he was able to climb out of the pits of despair and get his life back on track, but it doesn’t stop there. He’s able to resist further temptation, not letting continued hardship and tragedy to lead him astray of a higher goal. When he’s offered a high paying executive chef job, the opportunity of a lifetime on the other side of the country, something he spent his adult life working up to, he’s able to realize that the work that he is doing will have a greater impact not by exporting his culture but by focusing on the slow, steady work happening within his community.

In this messed up world of ours, it’s easy to rail against the injustices of the industrial food systems that feed us cheaply and poorly, as they become increasingly contaminated and destructive. To be frustrated with our fractured lives that leave us without the time to cook our meals and grow our own vegetables, let alone the means to care for ourselves or accept help when we need it. Yet, as Craig learns, our anger must be channeled somewhere rather than nudging us towards self-destruction. With this book, he is guiding us towards something, not just away from it. Stories like this, even in the moments when it seems that all hope has been lost, remind us that there is the strength to find a path forward within us all.

The 100th Episode Extravaganza Nicholas Gill · January 2, 2025 This is a very special 100th episode of this podcast. That’s not something I ever expected to say. I really had no understanding of what it takes to launch a podcast when I started. I just recorded conversations with friends and colleagues and posted them online. That’s still basically what it is, but I think I’ve become a bit better about how I go abou… Listen now