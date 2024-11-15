New Worlder
Episode #99: Alejandro Osses
Episode #99: Alejandro Osses

Colombia born food photographer and co-founder of Futuro Coca & Mucho Colombia.
Alejandro Osses is a food photographer from Bogotá, Colombia who recently moved to Madrid, Spain. He recently published a book of his work documenting food in Colombia over the past decade, called De Cero a Cuatromil Ochocientos, with Colombian publisher Hammbre de Cultura. He's a great photographer, that focuses on the human element behind the food as much as he does about the art of cooking, and the book takes you all over Colombia, from the high altitude wetlands and urban areas to Afro-Caribbean communities on the Pacific coast to indigenous outposts in the Amazon.

Osses is also involved in a lot of other projects, alongside his wife, a great food writer named Carmen Posada. Together they have helped create Futuro Coca, a conference about coca leaves; Mucho Colombia, a distribution model for heritage Colombian ingredients from rural and indigenous producers; and Migrant Food Systems, which he is developing in Spain.

Purchase De cero a cuatro mil ochocientos through this link.

