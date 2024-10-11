New Worlder
Episode #97: Sabor Barranquilla
0:00
-32:14

Reporting from the 17th edition of an annual gastronomy festival on Colombia's Caribbean Coast.
Nicholas Gill
Oct 11, 2024
Transcript

Rather than a straight forward interview, this episode is a report from on the ground in Barranquilla, Colombia during the city’s annual gastronomy festival, Sabor Barranquilla. The 17th edition of the festival occurred at the end of August and we were there to capture the sounds of the city and speak with local cooks, event organizers and people in the street, while exploring the region’s diverse cuisine, from Lebanese restaurants to fried street snacks and corozó wine.

Guides

Eat List: Barranquilla, Colombia

Nicholas Gill
·
Sep 6
Eat List: Barranquilla, Colombia

Is Barranquilla, Colombia’s fourth largest city, a Magdalena river town? Or a Caribbean one? There’s a clearly a strong Afro-Caribbean influence on the food here, but the Middle Eastern influence seems to be just as prevalent. While it doesn’t have the cruise ship appeal of

Nicholas Gill
