The story of the restaurant La Patarashca in Peru’s high jungle of Tarapoto is one that will always have a strong impact on me. It all began several decades ago when Elia García de Reátegui decided to quit her job and cook the regional recipes of the San Martín province, which were rapidly disappearing. Moving from the street and into a formal restaurant space, it gradually grew. The fruits of that decision, as innocuous as it may have seemed then, continue to pay dividends. What continues to impress me is how La Patarashca continues to adapt and make an impact, which you can see in projects that have grown out of it, like the new restaurant Awa in Lima and their growing assortment of hospitality projects in and around Tarapoto.

Rather than sending Amazonian ingredients to Lima to be worked with in modern facilities there to see how else they can be used, the Reátegui family created Mijano Amazon Lab right in the jungle, closer to the source, just between the kitchens of La Patarashca and Suchiche. Venezuelan chef Jules Trenard, who has lived in Peru for many years, has been the driving force behind the lab, taking it from a distant dream to an active space that continues to innovate with the region’s aquatic species, letting him experiment with aging and fermentation in a controlled environment. Here he tells the story of the lab, which was officially founded in 2022.

– Nicholas Gill

Photos courtesy of La Patarashca.

In one corner of Mijano Amazon Lab, inside of the Tarapoto restaurant and hotel complex La Patarashca, paiche loins and gamitana filets are maturing in two dry aging chambers that we brought into the kitchen in 2021. These fish, from the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, fish farms in Loreto and other areas of the Peruvian Amazon, will be ready in a few weeks to become premium cuts for charcuterie (salami, cabanossi, hams and chorizos), for which we use an additional chamber, or cold dishes like tiraditos and ceviches on La Patarashca’s menu. This kind of controlled environment is not natural to the Amazon, where high heat and humidity cause fish to decompose at a rapid speed. However, it’s one of several modern tools that represent what we are trying to achieve here.

Mijano Amazon Lab was born as a response to challenges that many perceive as problems in gastronomy and the value chain of local resources. While others focus on limitations, in the laboratory we find opportunities to experiment, optimize and revalue ingredients, processes and culinary traditions, especially in the context of the Peruvian Amazon. The goal is not only to develop charcuterie, but also to provide cultural and historical context, highlighting the richness of Amazonian traditions while adapting them to modern standards. We want this line of products to be not only a tribute to the communities that have worked with these ingredients for generations, but also a way to show how gastronomy can be a bridge between the ancestral and the contemporary.

I am a 31-year-old chef from the Venezuelan Caribbean with a deep connection to preservation techniques, something that comes from my family and the way I grew up. At home, it was very common for chichas to be part of everyday life, for sauerkraut or kimchis to be prepared, and for preserves to be something natural on our table. This sparked an affinity and curiosity for fermentation and preservation processes from an early age, something that I later found to be one of my main passions when I began working in professional kitchens. I spent many years working with Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, now the chef of La Rosa Nautica, who always encouraged me to look beyond the plate, to question how and why we work with certain ingredients, and to value the Amazonian pantry and the processes that optimize its potential. I have tried to infuse those principles here at the laboratory.

Today, every corner of Mijano tells a story. On a nearby table, paiche skins are being dehydrated—a key process that allows them to puff when fried, transforming into a crispy treat we celebrate as tocto. In the back, other skins are being carefully packaged to be sent to local artisans, who will use the skins and scales for charms, wallets and sneakers, ensuring that each piece has a purpose beyond the plate.

In our fermentation cabinet, jars of garum are resting for 90 days at a time with controlled humidity and temperature. This ferment, made with freshwater clams and fish scraps, will reach a depth of flavor that makes it one of the stars of our pantry, offering a unique experience of Amazonian umami.

A few steps away, we are preparing the grinding of gamitana flesh to make mortadella, a product we have recently integrated into our charcuterie board at the restaurant. We make a mortadella with paiche as well, adding the green banana emulsion and mamaco, a type of ant gathered in the Cordillera Escalera and fried until crunchy in paiche fat, for additional flavor. This space not only functions as an extension of the laboratory, but also as a showcase to communicate, share, and celebrate the work we do here. The board is not just a set of cured fish; it is a tangible narrative of our effort to transform the Amazon through innovation and sustainability.

Beyond innovation and research, the laboratory is positioned as a space for training and development. We not only experiment with new processes and products, but we also seek to educate all parties involved in the value chain. The laboratory plays a crucial role in training and technical assistance to producers and fish farmers. One of our main objectives is to teach them better slaughter practices, seeking to minimize stress on the animal and preserve the integrity of the product. This has a direct impact on quality, since a properly treated fish not only preserves its organoleptic properties, but also acquires greater value on the market. This approach generates a virtuous circle: producers can offer higher quality products at more competitive prices, and we work with ingredients that meet the highest standards.

Additionally, we strictly respect natural closed seasons, and during these seasons we source from responsible fish farms that cultivate species such as paiche, shrimp and gamitana. These farms not only ensure a sustainable supply, but also allow us to maintain a constant supply without compromising the ecological balance. Outside of these seasons, we work with fishermen who operate in natural environments, always prioritizing methods that respect biodiversity and ensure product traceability.

Looking ahead to next year, we are working on developing a line of charcuterie made from Amazonian pig breeds, a project that combines tradition, science and innovation. We are currently in an initial phase of research and survey, in which we are gathering information on these pigs, their breeding systems and the historical data surrounding these animals. This process not only helps us to base the work, but also gives a deeper and more authentic meaning to the project. This vision has been enriched thanks to the collaboration with Rafael Bocaina, of Brazil’s Projeto A. MAR, who has inspired us to connect the practices and traditions of indigenous communities with a contemporary approach. His perspective has allowed us to understand that working with native pigs is not just a matter of product, but also a way of reclaiming ancestral knowledge, sustainable practices and local culture.

The laboratory and the restaurant will play a central role in this project, ensuring that each step, from breeding to the final product, respects both the integrity of the animal and the environment that surrounds it. We are convinced that this approach will not only bring something unique to our cuisine but will also open a dialogue on the importance of preserving and adapting traditions in a constantly evolving world.

Venezuelan born chef Jules Trenard is the head of R&D at Mijano Amazon Lab in Tarapoto, Peru.