The foods of San Martín laid out in a typical table spread during a meal at Tarapoto restaurant La Patarashca. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Patarashca, the recipe, is found in Peru’s northern Amazon, from the high jungle around Tarapoto to the lowlands of Loreto, as well as across the border in Colombia. Unlike its cousin, the juane, there isn’t a masa made from yuca or rice inside. Rather it’s a whole fish or a filet, seasoned with regional aromatics like ground turmeric, wild sacha culantro and chiles like the potent ají charapita and fragrant ají dulce that gets wrapped in a bijao leaf and grilled. The bijao and the oil within its veins gives anything it steams inside a subtle, particular flavor. Some recipes say to just use a banana leaf, though that’s not quite the same. You lose the flavors of jungle.

La Patarashca, the restaurant in Tarapoto, Peru, began out of necessity. Not so much a financial necessity as a cultural one. There weren’t restaurants that served regional food then. The flavors of jungle were being lost. They still are. Recipes were still being made in rural communities, but they were continually being displaced by the years of terrorism brought by the Shining Path, by the depletion of resources on ancestral lands and just by the general development and standardization that occurs over time.

Elia García de Reátegui, who founded the restaurant, was secretary that learned to cook the regional food of the state of San Martín from her mother-in-law. When her bosses came into town from Lima, they never got to know the local food. All of the restaurants in Tarapoto were Italian or steakhouses. This wasn’t like Arequipa or Chiclayo, where the culinary traditions were embedded into the fabric of the cities and villages. It was non-existent, as it was in many parts of the Peruvian Amazon. It bothered her. One day she quit her job and decided to be a cook. She started serving typical dishes from the region right in the street where La Patarashca is now. More than thirty years later it has not stopped doing what it set out to do.

At first Elia was alone with her husband Cesar, but gradually she inspired others. As she continued her extensive research into the region’s foodways, she started to build a network. She met cooks like Blanca Vela in Chazuta and producers and foragers growing and gathering ingredients like cacao and macambo. Collectively, they put a foot in all of the doors that were closing.

The back dining area at La Patarashca. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Walking into La Patarashca today you see the potential of regional Amazonian gastronomy. More than a restaurant seeking out ingredients unknown to many, it’s a nucleus of different ideas that extend to every corner of San Martín. Elia and Cesar are still there, supporting their two children, Cindy and Emil Reátegui, who now lead the operation and continue to expand what it means. Behind the restaurant they have a hotel that surrounds a pool filled with tropical plants and parrot filled trees. They run tours around the surrounding region and recently purchased a small ecolodge, Canto del Rio, on the Rio Cumbaza. Adjacent to the original restaurant, they opened Suchiche, a casual café and bar where they roast their own coffee and have created a renowned sustainable cocktail program, as well as a small market with native products and an ice cream shop, Chiri Chiri, using native fruits and flavors. In Lima, they have established La Patarashkita, three small outposts in food halls, opening the door for more Amazonian recipes and ingredients to enter into the conversation in the capital.

The original restaurant looks far different now than it did on my last visit before the pandemic. It’s more stylish than rustic, with art installations from Amazonian artists throughout. Yet it still opens to the elements on one side, a backdrop of lush, green palms and heliconias. The menu has more items, and the execution is more precise. I’d put it up there with any of Peru’s best restaurants. You might not have a meal anywhere in the country that says more about the time and place it is in or that’s more enjoyable to eat at than here. Aldo Yaranga, who worked for years with Pedro Miguel Schiaffino at Malabar in Lima, is now the group’s chef, overseeing the food of all of the projects. He has recently spearheaded a freshwater fish butchery program, dry aging fish like paiche and gamitana, and making salami, chorizo and jamón out of them with stunning results that dot the menu. There are also the juanes, inchicapi, patarashcas, tacachos, palm heart salads and smoked pork ribs glazed with cacao mucilage. There are sauces made of pulverized local peanuts and spicy ají charapita mixed with the citrusy cocona fruit, plus glasses of local grapes and passionfruits to drink with them. At the long wooden bar, they are using various ferments and macerations. Still, the original recipes remain the same. The flavors of the jungle are still there in all of their bright, fresh beauty.

“It’s not changing the flavor, only the structure,” Elia tells me.

I talk a lot about restaurants becoming hubs of information. Places where you connect with the seasons and the natural surroundings, the farmers and foragers and fishermen, the history of how food is prepared and hope for what the future can bring. La Patarashca is the embodiment of this. They continue to hold the doors of Amazonian gastronomy open for all of us.