A taste of some of the moles at Alfonsina in Oaxaca, Mexico. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

With the release of new stars in Mexico and Brazil over the past week, plus Argentina a few months ago, there are now three Michelin guides in Latin America. I wrote a year ago about the famed French guidebook’s expansion in the region, as well as globally, and predicted they would get Latin America all wrong. I was mostly right of what I expected would occur, though there were a few surprises.

Let’s start with Mexico. It was almost as if they read my story, because many of the specific restaurants I mentioned were recognized. I always tell everyone that the two best restaurants in the country are Levadura de Olla and Alfonsina, both in Oaxaca and neither paying any attention to Eurocentric cooking. They earned a star and a Bib Gourmand, respectively. Some other very good restaurants and chefs that rarely get enough media attention, like Drew Deckman at Conchas de Piedra in Valle de Guadalupe and Ana Dolores at Esquina Común and Lucho Martinez at Em in Mexico City (one of New Worlder’s Best New Restaurants in Latin America last year), both earned a star.

Then there was also that taquería in Mexico City that earned a star, El Califa de León, which is now all over international headlines and TikTok. Of all the taquerías in the country or even just Mexico City, this one was a bit of an odd choice in my opinion. Regardless, is it a gimmick? To try to stir up some noise, like was done with hawker stalls in Singapore and ramen in Japan? Most of those stars were lost eventually, despite having recipes and business models that hadn’t changed in decades (though the sudden crowds that come with a star for a street food could legitimately be attributed to a let down in the vibe or a drop in attention). Time will tell with El Califa de León.

In Argentina, the biggest surprise was how few restaurants were awarded stars, just seven total, four of which were in Mendoza, while in Brazil they had a guide pre-Covid, so the results were basically just a continuation of how the guide was operating then. At the one star level in this edition, all of the restaurants are Japanese, French and Italian. There are multiple new two star restaurants, such as Lasai in Rio and Tuju and Evvai in São Paulo. DOM, Oteque and Oro maintained theirs. Along with Pujol and Quintonil in Mexico City and Aramburu in Buenos Aires, that makes a total of nine two star restaurants in the Latin American guides. Spanish critic Ignacio Medina doesn’t see that changing anytime soon:

“I don't think they had serious candidates either,” he writes of Mexico in Siete Caníbales, speaking of potential three star restaurants there. “Vallejo dreamed of achieving them and for me Olvera didn't care a bit, although they would be good for his business. With each edition of the Brazil guide the complaint is repeated, as I have heard after the one in Buenos Aires and Mendoza, claiming the third star for restaurants that are not Aramburu, the only one that had two the first year. I don't think Gonzalo Aramburu's restaurant is worth three stars, and I don't see others that are even in the wake of the second. Instead of investing to try to achieve it - staff, facilities, kitchen - they dedicate their resources to showing off and showing off. Michelin brings something positive: you have to work hard to improve the business.”

We can debate who should have a star or recognition in the guide based on Michelin’s standards and history all day long, but are 18 starred restaurants (plus 6 green stars) and 42 Bib Gourmands for the whole of Mexico (or the smaller numbers in Brazil and Argentina) a proper reflection of the vastness of the cooking in those countries? Of course not. Without a real market for any of these guides, and simply taking big handfuls of cash (a reported $500K for each Mexican state) while it is being dished out, they are not going to invest the effort into building a serious network of local inspectors over the long term. The question I keep asking myself is this: couldn’t the money that these countries and regions are giving to Michelin (or 50 Best) be better invested in culinary development projects rather than short term international approval for a small number of restaurants?

