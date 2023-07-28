“El Hambre Duele,” Buenos Aires, 2019. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The storied Michelin guide is expanding its coverage in Latin America with an edition in Argentina, specifically in Buenos Aires and Mendoza. The first stars will be announced in November, and it has been reported that Argentina, which in the midst of an extreme currency devaluation, spent $650,000 to bring the guide to the country for three years.

This is Michelin’s second location in Latin America, after Brazil. There have been rumors for many years that this would happen, and it seems that Mexico and Peru could also be a target.

Here are the universal criteria from Michelin in how the restaurants will be judged:

The quality of products. The harmony of flavors. The mastery of cooking techniques. The voice and personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine. The consistency between each visit and throughout the menu (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Yet, it’s important to ask exactly what this criteria actually means in a regional context? Numerous questions immediately come to mind.

Will Michelin consider quality products needlessly expensive truffles and caviar like they so often do, even if they are from Chile and Uruguay, or will as much consideration be given to undervalued ones, like Amazonian tucupi or Andean mauka?

Will the harmony of flavors, as seen through the wines, be more favorable to noble grapes from French winemakers and investors than the criolla grapes that were born of this terrain?

Will they consider the mastery of technique in a souffle, but also the char on an empanada from Salta or the vegetables of Francis Mallmann?

We already know the answers to these questions.

I’m clearly not the person to suggest a foreigner cannot be able to accurately critique restaurants in the region, but I have more than enough experience to know that the criteria here should be different. We can look at the guide’s past forays into new regions as an example of how things might go.

“Michelin has expanded to cover a wider scene but many still argue that in doing so it has created a single, homogenous, global pattern,” Tim Hayward wrote in the Financial Times in 2001. “In spite of honouring local ingredients, the food at Michelin restaurants still looks like “Michelin food”. It has matured from the narrow vision of haute cuisine but to replace that it has created an idiom — an overarching, wrought and tweezered artistry. In a sense, this is vital to Michelin’s worldview: the strange, very French notion of gastronomie as a branch of the beaux arts that doesn’t always translate easily to the cuisines of all cultures.”

In Asia, where the guide launched in Tokyo in 2008 and it awarded the city more stars than New York and Paris combined. Some believed they were just trying to sell more guides and expand coverage in Asia, which quickly happened in Hong Kong and Macau, followed by many major cities on the continent). However, over the years, it has been routinely criticized in the region for its criteria not aligning with local cuisine.

While the structure of the guide often favors French ingredients and technique in various parts of the world, it has been notoriously less kind to other cuisines, such as Asian or Middle Eastern restaurants outside of their homelands. I went to an Indian restaurant in Reykjavík Iceland the other day that could easily have a Michelin star, though of course it would never be considered. In Argentina, how might they see restaurants like Gran Dabbang in Buenos Aires that mixes South Asian and regional Argentine flavors, Mishiguene, a Jewish Argentine restaurant? What about the unpretentious Paraguayan and Korean restaurants on the city’s outskirts?

I have always felt that the heart of French cuisine is the insistence on sourcing the very seasonal ingredients and finding their maximum expression of flavor, and that idea would be a very valid criteria for a guide. However, too often that idea gets translated to just replicating specific French techniques or ingredients.

Looking at the guide’s roll out in Brazil, there are just three restaurants with two Michelin stars: D.O.M. in São Paulo, and Oteque and Oro in Rio de Janeiro. These are cities with populations in the tens of millions, keep in mind. There are another 10 restaurants there with one star. It’s safe to say that every single one of the restaurants in Brazil with a Michelin star have significant European or Japanese influences. Don’t get me wrong, those restaurants are all deserving of stars. I have been to many of them, and they deserve your visit. Yet, I can’t help but wonder what else is missing? It’s only in the Bib Gourmands, of which there are 34, where you will actually find anything actually resembling Brazilian food. Take the restaurant like Mocotó, for example, and read my story about how their cow’s foot soup is prepared. There’s just as much innovation there than the very best bouillabaisse in Marseille.

The willingness to adapt the criteria to give stars to restaurants in Asia has clearly not been given thus far in Brazil, and I don’t expect it to happen in Argentina. They’ll likely award a few stars to fancy spots in neoclassical buildings in Recoleta and grand wine estates in the Uco Valley, which probably deserve them, but it will be an incomplete idea of what exceptional Argentine food can be.

Even within Europe, it has taken the guide 20 years to accept that Nordic cuisine was relevant. Noma was the most influential restaurant in the world for more than a decade before they gave it a third star. Where would restaurants like Pujol in Mexico City and Central in Lima land in the guide, let alone Mil in the Andes or La Cocina de Humo in Oaxaca? Do you really think they’ll understand the chain of hands that extend back hundreds of years of history that have given us the nixtamal from landrace corn or the multi-hued tubers and pseudograins that grow at specific microclimates that we have today?

The context in this region is different than anywhere else the guide has been before. Latin America has a history of European ideas about food being imposed upon the region in horrific ways that are still playing out. While a restaurant guide is hardly a conquistador, we cannot ignore the fragility of the region’s food system and the undercurrents this can have.

To my friends around the region, the loose affiliation of writers and cooks from Oaxaca to Santiago, don’t overvalue Michelin’s opinion. There might be some additional international attention wherever the guide goes for a year or two but be mindful. Take it all with a grain of salt. And let that grain be from the pink salts from Maras in the Peruvian Andes, the black salts of the Guatemalan highlands or the sea salts of Cáhuil on the Chilean coast.