Brigadeiros, courtesy of Julia & Henry’s.

Long awaited food hall and restaurant destination Julia & Henry’s has finally opened in downtown Miami. There are quite a few big name chefs, most from Latin America that have never operated on American soil before, that are part of the project’s 26 outposts:

Renzo Garibaldi of Lima’s Osso is opening his first outpost in the U.S. with an Osso restaurant/butcher shop.

Also his first outpost in the U.S., Tomas Kalika of Buenos Aires and Mexico City’s Mishiguene is opening Mensch , a restaurant focused on Jewish diaspora recipes from around the world.

Xarles Thomson is opening a cevichería, J. Wong , inspired by famed Lima chef Javier Wong, as well as a chifa called Sankuay and dim sum from his resurrected restaurant Palmar .

Alejandro Díaz, Chema Cardenas and Alberto Zanetti opened an areperia called La Latina .

Michelle Bernstein has fried chicken at concept, Michy's Chicken Shack , as well as an all day spot Café Luncheria .

Italy’s Massimo Bottura will take over the rooftop with Torno Subito .

A bar and sound room by the Broken

Shaker crew called Jolene.

There are also tacos, brigadeiros and much more.

Bossa – London, England

I interviewed Alberto Landgraf of Rio’s Oteque a few months ago on the podcast, where we discussed his London restaurant in depth. It’s now open and the first reviews look pretty stellar. It doesn’t seem like it’s over the top Brazilian, just a great restaurant with touches of Brazil throughout mixed with local products.