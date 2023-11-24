Nov 24 • 1HR 6M

Episode #76: Mariano Carranza

The Peruvian born documentary filmmaker and director of Pachacútec, The Improbable School.

 
Nicholas Gill
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Photo of Mariano Carranza by Luis Fabini.

Mariano Carranza is a Lima, Peru born Emmy award nominated documentary filmmaker that lives in Brooklyn, New York. You may have seen some of his work, such as the Miami episode of the Netflix series Street Food, which he directed, or some of the mini-docs he made for Vice and CNN’s Great Big Story. His latest film is called Pachacútec, The Improbable School, which recently had its premier at the San Sebastián International Film Festival’s Culinary Zinema section, organized with the Basque Culinary Center. The film is about three students that trained at Fundación Pachacútec, a culinary school in the desert hills of Ventanilla outside of Lima, Peru and where their lives have led since enrolling. The school was built with the help of chef Gastón Acurio and is said to get 350 applications every six months, though can only admit 25 people per semester. Over the last 20 years it has had more than 400 graduates and many of those graduates have gone on to accomplish incredible things. It’s a great culinary film that hopefully everyone will get to watch very soon. Find out more about Mariano’s work at his website.

