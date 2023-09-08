Episode #70: Andrew Wong

Andrew Wong is the chef of the two Michelin star restaurant A.Wong in London, England. Andrew grew up working in his parents’ restaurant, a straightforward Cantonese restaurant called Kym’s, and had no desire to go into the restaurant business. He went to Oxford to study chemistry, then switched to social anthropology, and then his father passed, so he jumped back into to the restaurant business to help his mother. He started to think about the relationship between food and culture and started visiting China and exploring its regional cuisines. Eventually, he re-imagined the restaurant around these cuisines. In our conversation, we discuss how this all came to be, and what his mindset was going into it. He continues researching regional Chinese recipes, texts and artwork through SOAS University, much of which he talks about alongside food anthropologist Dr Mukta Das on his podcast

