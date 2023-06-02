Episode #64: Vaughan Mabee

Vaughan Mabee is the chef of Amisfield in Queenstown on the South Island of New Zealand. It’s an out of the way restaurant in an already out of the way country. Yet, it seems like he is on to something. Everyone is always looking for the next big thing in fine dining. That restaurant that can bring an element of surprise. An extraordinary experience in an extraordinary place. And New Zealand has all of that and then some. It has pristine oceans, forests, mountains, and plenty of endemic flora and fauna. Vaughan is a hunter and forager and uses a lot of wild foods, so we end up talking a lot about strange ingredients he encounters, like the Pūkeko, this wild pheasant with frightening claws and tahrs, a sort of wild goat from the Himalayas that has populated the area. The presentations of his dishes evoke the original animal, and he occasionally gets shit for allegedly glorifying hunting on social media. So, we talk about that and his idea of honoring the animal in this way rather than buying from factory farms. This is a guy that you are probably going to hear a lot about in the coming years.

Partial Episode Transcript

On the evolution of food in New Zealand

Vaughan: “It's a really young country, compared to the States or Italy or China. So, the people in New Zealand…it's like a melting pot of different cultures here. The cuisine these days is defined by so many different cultures that, in a sense, make it exciting because we're kind of different. The strongest thing about New Zealand is the product. The actual food, in itself, some consider the best in the world.”

Nick: “One of the reasons I wanted to talk to you is just seeing your Instagram and seeing all these amazing products. There are really incredible ingredients, and from what I can tell, things that you don't really find anywhere else. There are all these strange forest products, aside of good seafood and lamb and things, plus wine. But you don't really hear about New Zealand as a culinary destination.”

Vaughan: “It slowly is slowly rising up, with what we're doing at the restaurant right now. A lot of people are traveling all the way down here just to eat the food. And that's a real positive sign when. Last night, I had a six pax in the restaurant and I asked them, what are you guys doing in New Zealand? And they said, ‘Well, we've just come here to eat the food.’ How long have you here for? ‘Like five days.’ And they're coming from Barcelona. That’s a quick trip, a long flight, but at the same time, it makes you quite excited that you're doing something that someone's actually going to travel all the way from Barcelona to come and eat right at the bottom of the world. It makes me feel a bit humble, because, I've traveled places that are long and far for food, but I'm a chef. I'm always looking for the next best meal, you know?”

Nick: “For you it’s work, for me as well. But yeah, there are all these people that they don't give a shit about concerts or sports. They don’t care about the Louvre. They just want to go and eat and experience a place through its food. There's nothing terrible about that, you know? That's wonderful.”

Vaughan: “That’s definitely a great thing. I think, right now, we're having a lot of big food and wine writers and people from around the world that are coming here. Something that drives a lot of big food is, is something new. I think a lot of the ingredients we're using, and what we're doing is really new and exciting and challenging for some, but for others, they're thinking, I need to go there, I need to try this. As patient as I have been, I've been working in the same restaurant for 12 years, and every day, I'm trying to get better so it feels good. My team's amazing and as we're cooking these incredible new things, that's exciting people around the world enough to come to New Zealand.”

Nick: “Why do you think now after 12 years, it's starting to happen?”

Vaughan: “Like most restaurants you're standing your ground when you work somewhere for a long period of time. You develop better friendships and relationships with all the people around you, that give you the product. I remember turning up in New Zealand, and taking this position. The restaurant I was at before I came to Amisfield was Noma. And that's a long time ago now, in 2010. I'm walking into this beautiful restaurant as the new chef, and then I'm meeting a guy that's telling me, ‘I do the best fish. I'm gonna send you some fish.’ And he's sending me like a block of frozen fish. He goes, ‘Well, when we get it on the boat, we freeze it straight away.’ And it was like a lot of people kind of had that when I got introduced to the suppliers. From my constant push, pushing and aggression towards having the freshest stuff on my menu has changed a lot of the providers of product down here, and now we're all best friends. Over that decade, that's one of the things that's changed the most.

We get the best stuff in the world now. Whether it's handpick wild bluff oysters by sorting out exactly the size we need, to the way that the fish is caught and to the way that it's stored and sent to us. Like the relationships with all of the people that grow around the restaurant for us. Most of our veg. We've got our own herb gardens at Amisfield out the door, and we grow a lot of our own vegetables. And then down the end of the property, Tony, who I've been working with now for 10 years, he grows basically all the rest of our vegetables and then and with that, we've been moving and turning for suppliers to make it perfect for us. And then finding the perfect time to plant. I think for me, it's gotten amazing. Right before COVID happened, we were just getting the most amazing products. And I think when you get the product, it makes it a little bit easier to do something magnificent. And those are the reasons why.

Also, I've grown internally in those 10 years. I keep on, kind of do stuff, I make mistakes, I correct them and I'm just constantly have the drive to get better. I think in the last couple of years, that's when things have started to happen. We've had a lot of nominations and are on World’s Best lists, and you know, we've won best restaurant in the country the last three, two years, and we're the only ones that have the three hats on the South Island. I think if you hit this island, everyone that wants great, a great story or experience comes to Amisfield.”

Nick: “Since you started appearing on the International lists and things has the amount of tourists increased drastically?”

Vaughan: “Well, it's changed a little bit. I mean, this year I've been nominated as one of the new candidates at the Best Chef Awards. I think for New Zealand in general, it's kind of a big deal. I hate to say it, but it is quite difficult for us in the sense of geography down here. If you have a restaurant in Madrid or even New York or California or, you know, you have this constant traffic of these foodies and these judges that are constantly coming through. Down here, when I was at the Best Chef Awards in Madrid, just being there, being one of the top 100 nominees. A lot of people have all eaten my food 1000 times, but on my Instagram. I’ve tried to break that barrier a little bit and try to get more people to come and see what story we're putting in the way of food and wine.”

On hunting and cooking

Vaughan: “I started [cooking] in the city. And then I moved up when I was a young teenager to the Bay of Islands to live with my father. And I think that that was a really cool time in my life up there. I really loved it. And it kind of made me think about what being a chef was. I started when I was really young up there, just kind of taking odd jobs in the summer and stuff. I grabbed the bull by the horns when I was 16. So, I started quite early. And then Kerikeri is really cool. I consider that my hometown because I moved there when a young teenager. My brother still lives there. He lives on his own farm outside of where we grew up. I would say when I think of home, I think of the Bay of Islands.”

Nick: “So just put this into perspective. You're 13 or whatever and you move up there. You move to this very natural place. I imagine. I mean, it's very wild compared to Auckland?”

Vaughan: “Oh, totally. A lot of hunting. We grew up on basically on the back of a huge orange orchard. There are wild goats running around the yard. In Auckland it kind of was like you're going to the arcade and playing Street Fighter and up there you’re trying to find your dad's 22 to make goat curry. You know, it was a bit of a different lifestyle for sure. And we're right on the coast. So, we were always out on boats fishing and diving for crayfish and abalone or paua. Those two both are the same thing. Have you heard of paua before? It's the New Zealand black abalone.”

Nick: “No, I haven't. Do you get it a lot at the restaurant now?”

Vaughan: “It's always on my menu.”

Nick: “What do you do with it?”

Vaughan: “Well, we have a tiny little baby one that we use, and it's like a snack dish. And we get them in live from bluff and we keep them, and we hold them. We have a paua live tank underneath the kitchen, in the cellar. And then with that one, they’re so beautiful. They're these bright blue shells and we kind of put them in their natural habitat where we have them in front. We serve them as a little canapé, real simple, simply cooked with butter and garlic. But then there's another bigger dish down the end, and we make this source out of the paua or abalone liver. It kind of tastes, almost like ocean foie gras. Then we get this giant black shellfish and we'll sliced it hundreds of times nearly all the way through, and we kind of cook it differently. We pour hot oil on top of that and then it kind of explodes. It looks like a golden hedgehog. And it's a real tricky way of cooking, but it gives three textures and it's kind of mesmerizing in the vision of it, because you serve it in this giant abalone shell. Then it comes in and we just serve the center muscle with that liver source. So that's one of our showstoppers.”

Nick: “When you moved up with your dad, was that your first time hunting and foraging? Or was it something you've always done?”

Vaughan: “There's been a little bit of that my whole life. Mainly on the ocean though. My dad is a captain. Sometimes when we would stop in certain parts of New Zealand, or when we're on the boat with him, he would shoot deer. So yeah, he'd shoot some stuff. When we're growing up, my dad used to do a lot of pheasant shooting and duck shooting as well. So, it's always kind of been in the family. And now even more so. I have two champion hunting dogs behind me right now in a cage. And we do a lot of bird shooting pheasant, partridge, quail, wild ducks. I'm really into that. It's a huge part of my life. All of the meat, except for a bird that I've been using, we use in the restaurant is from the wild. So we have relationships, close relationships, with hunters that shoot because the deer populations here are huge. Do you see my dining room? That’s Bob and Perry [taxidermized deer heads]. It's something that we do a lot down here. Where I live, if you look out the window, you can see wild deer. I actually have shot them from my balcony in the morning before. That's how I live in a log cabin in the top of a mountain in the middle of nowhere. It's kind of like you, you eat live and breathe, the wild. That's kind of what my menu is at Amisfield is all about. You couldn't do it anywhere else. You couldn't do it in Auckland. You showcase what what's here and what's wild. And that's kind of what we've become known for.”

Nick: “Are the deer populations out of control because of there aren't any more predators, or is there another reason?”

Vaughan: “Yeah, it's that in New Zealand. It actually looks small. But New Zealand's a big, big country. You can walk for days, and you won’t see one person. It's just like so open. And there's just so much ground for animals. It's not overpopulated. It's just like the wild west down here. But yes, we don't have any tigers or bears or something that’s going to mess with the deer. So, they run free. Their only predators are humans and there's not enough humans hunting them. So that's why I have it on my menu.

And for me, I only eat wild meat, personally. And the reason for that is I love the flavor of wild meat. When I eat something that I've shot myself. I know where it's from. It's super organic. And it’s not that I really care about organics too much, but it's just like it has been free and when I eat it, it feels better because that meat reminds me of what every man wants to be, you know? It's like it's free. It's wild. It has lived his life without any law. It has just roamed in the wild and I love that flavor and I think for me that's why we use a lot of wild animals. We're trying to give our guests from New Zealand or international guests the taste of the wild in New Zealand.”

Nick: “You're not serving farmed meat, factory meat. But at the same time, I see on your Instagram you get shit sometimes for hunting, especially on your menu. You like to show the duck head. You like to show parts of the animal, whatever animal the meat is coming from. It's sometimes part of the plating. You like to give the idea of what you're eating. I think that's a positive thing. But you definitely get shit. I see it on your Instagram in the comments.”

Vaughan: “What it is, I like to showcase parts of animals. Like that duck head thing you're talking about. If you read the description, it looks real, but there's actually not even a duck head. It is the recreation of the New Zealand wild duck that we make out of a mold with pastry; black truffle pastry. That's what people think is real. That's why people freaking out all over the internet about it. So while it looks completely real, it's actually fake. So that's an aerated duck liver ice cream stuffed with a wild berry gel. And on the exterior are the feathers that we make out of smoked, wild duck fat. And then the beak is made out of a liquid pastry that's formulated inside a cell mat that we made a mold of the actual wild duck head. And actually, when you drop it in front of the guests, sometimes they freak out because they think it's real. And they're like, What the fuck? Like, why are you giving me this duck head?”

Nick: “I had no idea. That's crazy. That's such a good recreation.”

Vaughan: “That's why people are tripping out about their dish a lot. They're kind of like, What the fuck? But that's kind of my style. I like to recreate the wild and give it to the guests. And I feel like when you eat meat, if you can't look it down the head, then sorry, then you shouldn't be able to eat it. You need to know what it is and where it comes from. It's all about honoring the beauty of that wild animal as well. An edible antler is one of our most popular dishes right now. Like it's turning a lot of heads. It looks exactly the same as deer antler. It's attached to the deer skull by ice cream that's made out of deer milk. And, like that duck and like a lot of the other dishes, it's kind of turned into my style of recreating the wild.”

Nick: “I think it's cool. When I see the photos of the dishes and the plates and the whole setup, it’s what I've always imagined a restaurant in New Zealand, a fine dining restaurant in New Zealand, could be. I'm surprised I've never seen something anyone else do anything like that.”

Vaughan: “I think it’s new and this newness is like sending a few echoes and we're really proud of it. It's cool that people are kind of showcasing us around the world right now as the new kind of jam, you know? What you talked about before, yeah, I get a lot of evil messages from activists. Some of them literally life threatening. And about that kind of stuff, I always do say if it angers you that much, you know, this is the mountain I live on come and say hi to me. Then they don’t message anything back for some reason.”

Nick: “I wonder why those people get outraged because when I see what you're doing it's hunting in a way that's actually honoring the animal. You’re using every piece of it. It's respecting that animal.”

Vaughan: “Totally. It’s very stress-free killing. I think like a lot of those people get angry about what I do with the hunting and stuff like that, it's just the disconnect to reality. I've had people say to me, ‘Oh my god, how would you like it if someone came into your life and killed you?’ They’re like ‘Why don't you just do what everyone else does and order pigs from the supermarket?’ I have no response because you're killing something in the wild that doesn't know it’s being shot. It has lived free its whole life. It's such a better way of eating than eating factory farmed meat. That's almost borderline torture. And people think that is the correct way, and hunting in the wild is mean…they're off their rocks. It's so much purer. It's so much better for an animal to harvest from the wild and constantly be eating something that's trapped in the cage that doesn't have a life. But people are so just connected with the way things used to be. It's been almost annihilated, that process of gathering from the wild. People shy upon foraging, because they think you're going to get poisoned. It's just knowledge, I guess. But yeah. Different years. Long story on that.

Nick: “There's just a crazy disconnect between people and where their food comes from. And it's weird, and I don't know how we break out of that.”

Vaughan: “Well, you do get those comments. I had one from someone in Pennsylvania that said to me, ‘What's wrong with you people down there? Like why don't you guys get Costco?” That's what she wrote on my Instagram, like Costco. But then I remembered the time when I lived in the States, I used to love those big bags of frozen meat. Swedish meatballs. That's like, after service chefs food.”

Nick: “Is there a big game other than deer?”

Vaughan: “There are these varieties of deer. So, you've got the giant wapiti, which is the elk, which is a massive deer. It's the second largest deer in the world underneath the moose. There was moose back in the day, but it was brought here and didn't end up surviving. They ate too much of it, I guess. But there's an abundance of wild boar. You have like mountain tahr, originally from the Himalayas. There's actually more tahr here now than there is in the Himalayas. It’s kind of like this real hairy, kind of big chested in between a goat and a deer. And it lives on a ledge, right on the top of the mountains and a lot of people traveled to New Zealand to hunt it because it's in abundance here. We use it quite often on the menu. So, you've got that. You've got chamois. You've got different varieties of wild boars. There are heaps of gamebirds, all different varieties. Deer as well. Those are the main species that we hunt, but also hare and rabbit and other smaller animals. But the biggest ones we use differently. The deer but you can get like wild arepawa rams, like a big mountain sheep with crazy curly horns and shit. So there is an abundance of different selections of wild meat. There’s hardly any wild beef. There's certain islands and stuff where there is wild beef, but that's something generally we don't use on the menu at Amisfield, which people find a little bit weird that we never cook beef. For me it doesn't really stick to our ethos of what we want to give you when you eat down here because it's not wild. It's not really from here.”

Nick: “Like the pheasants, the waterfowl ducks. To me like those are the most exciting things I see on your menu.”

Vaughan: “We get pheasants every now and then. There's a lot of difficulty using wild gamebirds by law, okay. So there are certain people that provide and whenever we get it, we use it. All the birds that I hunt, in general, that's usually goes into staff meal pies and stuff.”

Nick: “What is a pūkeko?”

Vaughan: “It's a native bird of New Zealand. And it's in Australia as well. It's very abundant. It has a small game season where you can shoot it, which is actually right now. You're allowed to shoot and eat that animal. And a lot of people think of it as roadkill almost like, but when you cook a pūkeko brilliantly, it's a spectacular flavor.”

Nick: “It has some like crazy looking claws.”

Vaughan: “Yeah, the talons are like half raptor. Crazy, actually. Like it's actually the most brutal bird. When you witness it, it'll walk around the pond and it will find small ducks and it will just mess the ducks up with its talons and then just leave it there to die. It just is very territorial. And I witnessed that a lot. That's why I actually like shooting them.”

Nick: “Jesus.”

Vaughan: “Bloody talon bird.”

Quotes from this interview have been gently edited for context and clarity.