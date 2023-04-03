Episode #60: Luis Fabini

Uruguayan-Peruvian photographer Luis Fabini lives in New York and is the author of the books Gauchos and Cowboys of the Americas, for which he spent more than 10 years shooting different cowboys from South America to Alaska. Gauchos come up a lot in our conversation. Their way of life and way of looking at the world. They are what lead him to the project he is working on now, called Harvests, exploring the relationship between humans, food and the land. He has a vision for the world that I think lines up a lot with my own, which is why I’m really interested in where he goes with this photographic undertaking.

I have followed Luis’ work on Instagram and elsewhere or many years, but I only met him in person a few weeks ago in New York. I was honored for him to take my portrait and we also hung out a bit. He grew up moving between South America, New York and Europe. He lived in Japan for a few years. He’s traveled widely and exhibited his work all over the world. He’s an interesting guy and I’m glad I was able to speak with him here.

Partial Episode Transcript

On connection in the creative process:

Luis: “Portrait has always been a very important part of my work, but not in the sense that I’m doing it now where I travel around the world with a hand painted backdrop. I take it with me everywhere, even to remote villages that have just 20 houses, 100 people living there. I just put my backdrop in the general store or in the bar and I wait for people to come around and then I do the portrait. Just before the pandemic finished, I went back to you Uruguay for a year. And I started working like this, traveling around the northern part of Uruguay, the Gaucho territory, and making these portraits. I love how we say in Spanish ‘Mano a Mano.” Americans in English say face to face. The French they say tête-à-tête. It speaks of every culture, right? How we go to the other. And I love going to the other. I love to give the space to the people to show themselves and to be present when I do the portrait.”

Nick: “So, you travel around with this hand-painted backdrop. How do you even do that? I imagine it rolls up, but it's quite large, right?”

Luis: “I roll it up, put in a bag, check it on the plane, and then I need a little bigger of a car to have it inside. I have the measurements. It's just for one person. I mean, we can shoot two people, but the idea is always one to one. I need whatever it takes. It became, like an addiction, I would say, you know, to do portraits. It's extremely intense. Extremely. It makes me happy. It's something else, you know? To honor the person that I have in front of me. It's amazing to have that opportunity to connect from that space. And as you know, I do a questionnaire to you know, just before shooting. I love connecting with all kinds of people, from all sorts of cultures of life, languages. I think my work is to show that we have much more in common than differences as human beings, all over the world.”

Nick: “I completely agree with that statement and I think the more you travel, the more you understand that that what unites us is much greater than the very small things that divide us and get amplified and blown up everywhere. I could tell that it makes you happy doing portraits. I was there for a little while, but I could see it in your eyes. I've never had my portrait taken in any form, so, I don't know how anyone else does it, but I can tell that you're in your element. You have the camera in front of you. And…how do I even describe it? It's like in the camera and your eyes I see the way envisioning the portraits as you're doing it. It's quite intense. It's an intense moment between two people.

I feel like these, these podcasts are like that, too. I started because during the pandemic I wasn't seeing many people, so I wanted to just to kind of be able to have a conversation with people again and remember what it was like. Even before the pandemic, I think I probably stopped having long conversations with people and was just discussing the basic bullshit, everyday things that you do all the time, but not really connecting with anyone. So, that's kind of what this podcast has been about. Sometimes I connect more than others with people. Some people are just, you know, a PR agent sent them and they're here, and they're doing what they think they should but I really want I want it to be a moment where I can connect with someone and listen, really listen to what they have to say.”

Luis: “Exactly, I mean, the modus operandi of a writer, I believe, and photographer that makes portrait, I think it's quite similar because you have to go to the other somehow. You have to go to the other and you have to put yourself in the line to you have kind of an intervention of the other, right? You want to make an X ray of that moment. Especially, as I rely on photography, it is about framing, composing, structure symmetry, and then it's about the light. The light is a perfume. I rely on natural light because I think it's very important for me to capture that moment with the light available because it gives you a deeper understanding of what's going on in that precise moment.

That's what fascinates me about making portraits, and about photography. We capture a moment that will not repeat itself. It’s fascinating. My work for 25 years has been around that since that time, because I work generally with subjects that are around our cultural narrative, or about how Wade Davis, the anthropologist put it, the ethnosphere, meaning everything that we put as human beings over the planet. It could be music. It could be the tools that you work with. It could be the clothes. It could be storytelling. I mean, so many things as human beings, we put over the Plant Earth. That friction, that electricity that human beings generate with the planet. It's an amazing collaboration. And I'm learning a lot about it.”

Nick: “That connection is what I love about food. We were talking about food the other day a little bit and how you're also interested in that connection, even though we're coming at it from two different creative standpoints. You're coming at it visually, I'm coming at it through words, but I think that connection in that moment, and you say you only use natural light. I try to do that in a sense in my writing, capturing the moments without all the shit, without all the gear, down to its kind of raw essence. At least when I'm at my best and I think doing what I really love. I think that's what I'm trying to do. You don't ever use artificial light?”

Luis: “Never ever. I try to keep my equipment to the minimum. I'm able to give power to my eye, my being there instead of thinking what lens am I going to use? And you have six. There are times that I go just with one prime lens. Maybe two, but that's the most. Two lenses. My approach is very minimalistic, so I can put my attention where I really need. The less options you have, the better you can do because you can focus what you need to do.”

Nick: “I tell chefs this all the time. Some of the best restaurants are the ones with the most limitations. When they just have the ingredients around them. They don't need the big, beautiful kitchen. They just need their heart and the ingredients around them and some fire, which you can make anywhere. Sometimes, to me at least, those are the most interesting places to eat at. It’s the pure essence of a place when all the shit is pushed away. It's raw, and it's real. There's not all the marketing and all the superficial things around everything to kind of obscure what's there.”

Luis: “Absolutely, we can say that about photography, about art, about food, I mean about everything, I guess, right? You can really put your energy into it and then create that kind of…you can call it magic. I think it's work, work, work. It's a lot of work. It's 98% work, sweating and hard work, and then maybe 2% of inspiration. But it’s work. I hope the inspiration doesn’t stop you working. I don't know who said that.

The best the best advice I got in my career, because you're always trying to find a recipe, How do I do this? When there's no recipe because it's a path. It's there and you have to go off the beaten track and do it yourself. But the best advice I got was years ago, 15 or 20 years ago: you stick to your guns no matter what. That's what I do every day, I have my vision and go for it. And that's where you can start finding just a little bit of this is what I am. This is what I do. Trying my best and that's it.”

Nick: “Do you ever have doubts? Not necessarily about the creative process, but if that's the thing you should be doing and in the way that you're doing it. Sometimes I have doubts, especially with writing and trying to earn a living from it. It's like, how creative can I be? If I'm just doing the things I really want to do I'll never make any money.”

Luis: “I mean, I agree. I’ve been there and hope I’m not there anymore. But being there millions of times there are up and downs. Ups and downs. But no matter what, stick to your guns, because that's what I have to do and what I have to say. It drives me and makes me go through all these passages, of moments, of really challenging moments, and then moments of explosion because everything comes together.

It's much more than passion, I think, because passion comes and goes. Once you have your mind, and your soul clear, it's about perseverance, no matter what. Even if you're in a low, low thing, you know, this is what you want to do and that's what makes me go through all those stages. As a photographer, the most important thing is the photograph. That's, that's the essential thing. And I always say, to do to the essential, I need to make this picture, I need a picture. And once you do the picture, okay, it's there. If I go shooting during the whole year, whatever countries, for Harvest, blah, blah, blah, my projects. If I have, at the end of the year after shooting 1000s and 1000s of frames, 10 iconic pictures I'm satisfied. But for getting in that place, I need to work my ass off.”

Nick: “I feel the same way. If I if I get a few things each year that I'm really proud about that, I'm really happy about that. The things I've been working for since I was seven years old, the things I've had in my mind that I have to do or else I'll never be happy. You know, the things I have to get out from inside of me. If I get a few of those each year, I'm happy. I think I usually do. I think I've been successful in that sense, that I've always kind of stuck to what I've been driving at, even though it's a lot of work.

When you're doing the thing that you know you should be doing, it doesn't feel like work to me. You know what I mean? It's still 98% carrying the background around and sitting on a long car ride and a bumpy road and just waiting and waiting for the right moment and a lot of blood, sweat and tears. But, to me, that doesn't feel like work when that energy is going to the right thing.”

Luis: “Maybe we need to redefine what work means?”

Nick: “I think that's a good concept to redefine what work means because I feel I'm working when I'm doing some gig that's just about money. To me, that's work. But everything else is, you know, it's everything else. It's the important stuff. It's life. It's the good stuff.”

Luis: “I do everything from the same place. I work with my vision, and this is who I am. And this is what I do and how I do it. So if I'm doing a portrait in New York, in Brooklyn, or I'm shooting harvests in the deepest mountain in Peru it's me, it's always me and I'm always on the line and always trying to do my best. I don't even need to think about it. I just dive into it. Because I have passion for what I do. I love photography. I love the place I put myself when I'm photographing because I become available. I treat everything as the same. It could be a rock, it could be a tree, it could be an animal. I have to be there. And that spirit of being present…that's a fascinating thing about photography, to be present.”

On learning from Zen Masters & Gauchos:

Luis: “Until I was 35 years old, until the year 2000, I was a mess. I was a mess. I was doing commercial work in the film industry and in the fashion industry, as a photographer too. I was fucking fighting with everybody. I was fighting with myself. Then in 15 days, my father dies. My marriage of seven years with a daughter fell apart. I didn't want to see any more of my friends. I really didn’t want to work anymore in what I was doing, so I was totally a mess and in a crisis 100%.

Someone invited me to a retreat in Brazil. And I met Zen master Moriyama Moroshi. And as soon as I saw him, I said, this guy has something that I need. He was a rock. A lovable rock. He thought something about me too, because after that routine of two days, he called me back a month later, and he said, my assistant is flying away for a month and a half, on vacation. Would you like to come with me and be my, my assistant? I said, yes, of course. And I flew to Brazil, and we started working together. And then after that month and a half, he sent me to a monastery in France. And that was the start of my journey. My inward journey. That was the moment I stopped blaming the world and started blaming myself.

Meditation for me, it was like a washing machine of my mind. At first it was absolute hell, the monastery. I wanted to kill everybody. I understood that was not the way and the way was just to try to stand still in the same practice. So in the school, you have to stand in front of a wall for six hours a day, when you are in practice. That was the washing machine for me. I did that, not all the time, but in three years that’s what I did. And after those three years, I visualized in my meditations, a gaucho and I said what is that? I knew I wanted to do something from my heart. My father is a diplomat, so I grew up abroad. I am Uruguayan Peruvian because my mother is Peruvian. But my parents, my grandparents, my great grandparents were all diplomats, so it's in the family kind of thing. But I wanted to go back to Uruguay to somehow to connect with my identity, with my roots.

My first memories are not with my parents, but there with the gauchos. I was two, three years old, waking up at 4:30 in the morning, at night still, and go to the fireplace where the gauchos were drinking mate and eating asado, a lamb asado. The mate, and the ants and the smell of the of the meat being barbecued, and horses, smelling the horses at night, and then galloping in the open rage. Okay, this is what I want to do, man. I need to make a portrait of this guy somehow. They were monks too where I could relate to them because they live in solitude, too, right? And the immensity was their teacher somehow, and these guys, maybe they didn't know how to write or read, but it was the actual planet, the geography they live in. That was really interesting to me. And then I started digging in. I was a monk at that time and I came back to Uruguay with $20 in my pocket. I went to the northern part of Uruguay and that's how Gaucho started. I started photographing like that.”

Nick: “Was this a real memory or this was a vision of being three or four and meeting with Gauchos?”

Luis: “Real memories. I would spend a month on an estancia since I was born. The ranch owner was the best friend of my father so I had a really strong bond to that place. I would go in every holiday to that place.”

Nick: “So you would be there in the early morning with the gauchos at three or four? That's a really early memory.”

Luis: “Those are my first memories. I remember being the friend of my father, grabbing him by the hand and seeing that. Imagine a big fireplace, flames, fire. They have a knife 45 centimeters long, a huge knife. They take it out and they cut a piece of meat. It was epic.”

Nick: “I can imagine. The sky and the fire and horses and sounds. I can't imagine the impact that would have on a kid, especially leaving that place and just having that place in your mind?”

Luis: “I read a lot in my young days, too. And all these kinds of books of Jules Verne, their adventures, I loved it. But I think the gauchos gave me that possibility of epic, and of men on the planet and Planet Earth. You know, it was like a dream come true. That everything is possible. Somehow there's something more than just living in an apartment with my parents, being diplomats, and a very structured life. There's something for it no matter what. Even if they want you to become a lawyer or a diplomat, you can go off the beaten track. And then it's fascinating because if you go off the beaten track, then you start to explore, to discover. And it's a double discovery all the time. You're seen outside, you're exploring outside, but at the same time, you're using that to discover yourself. I mean, the gauchos helped me to discover my voice as a photographer. It shaped my vision.”

Nick: “You don't feel you had any vision before that, even when you were shooting commercial and fashion work?”

Luis: “No, no, it was not that. I mean, at that time, I felt I was a student, I was learning, I learned how to produce, how to work. They were big, big, huge productions. Commercial productions. I speak four languages, so I was an Assistant Director for all kinds of shoots all over the world that were fortunate enough to go to Brazil shooting. So, it was with really interesting people, I mean, people that were really good at what they do, and I wanted to work. It was fascinating to me, because it was at the moment when everything was starting. It was not established. So, we would have days of shooting 48 hours straight. That's one part of it. Then when it becomes established, it becomes a little bit boring to me, when it becomes about nine to five, I'm not really interested in in that kind of commercial work. I was interested in learning how to produce. I worked in every department of production, from assistant production to the art department, to the directors AD, to producing, to lighting, director of photography, so that was my school. That was my school and then gauchos became my university or you could say my masters somehow. I really discovered that I had a voice and I had something to tell.”

Nick: “So the Gaucho project, it lasted how many years?”

Luis: “Ten years because it was two years of shooting in Uruguay Gauchos. Then I was I was drinking mate with an old gaucho on the border between Brazil and Uruguay. And I asked him, ‘who is the Gaucho?’ Qnd the guy, instead of answering right away, he stopped for two minutes. Then he said to me, ‘the Gaucho is the land he treads upon.’ That word, it blew my mind. It was an epiphany. I said okay, this is the project for me. I'm going to meet a man and a horse in every place adapted to its own geography. So, I'm going find a cowboy in the rolling plains of Texas, a vaquero in southern Brazil, or a huaso in the Andes in Chile. They are soul brothers, but at the same time they have the differences that the geography gave to them, because geography, it's amazing, it shapes the character of the people. So instead of gauchos, this project became Cowboys of the Americas. I shot over 10 years in eight different countries, 10 different types of vaqueros, of cowboys.

On deciding to shoot Harvests:

Luis: The last trip that I did in Ecuador, with Guido, my local guide, chagra, local chagra…we're coming back after 10 days in the mountains, horseback riding, chagras, rodeos, round ups and we were close to the hacienda, the ranch I was going to stay, a friend's place, just half an hour away. And we're in farm land, small plots, family owned and he stopped suddenly. And with a big smile, he tells me ‘This is my plot. And I have four acres of potato and those potatoes are going to pay for the education of my kids.’ It took me a few years to put it together. To understand the scope of what harvest means today. So yeah, that was it.”

Nick: “Did the project start from that moment? Did you start shooting potatoes?”

Luis: “Not that quick. I need time to come down. I mean, you need time like wine, you know? You have the idea, you let it settle. It’s like if you have a glass with water with mud. If you leave the glass alone, the mud is going to go down the water is going to come up. That's how I work. My mind is my kitchen. Or the glass of water. I need to stand still. I need to not do anything, apparently. But I'm testing all this information on the view that I'm going to use, right?

It's clear to me that I wanted to start with Peru because Peru is in my navel. My mother is Peruvian and I always have a love for Peru that is beyond understanding. But I always need to start a project for the project to be connected to that kind of place. Like I started gauchos in Uruguay, there was a reason it was a family and harvest. Peru was that reason, even if it doesn't show in the picture because my family are not indigenous people living in the mountains. That's where I get my inspiration from, because, you have to be grounded in something extremely solid. Because you're going to take a dive and it's going to take years and as you said before, sometimes you gotta have money sometimes you're gonna struggle, but you need to stick to it. I get my energy from that.”

Quotes from this interview have been gently edited for context and clarity.