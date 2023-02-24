Episode #58: Jeremy Chan

Jeremy Chan is the chef of the London restaurant Ikoyi, a two Michelin star restaurant built around spice. Jeremy just came out with a book from Phaidon, called Ikoyi: A Journey Through Bold Heat, which describes at length his Chinese-Canadian background, his youth in Hong Kong and England, studying language at Princeton, working in finance, shifting his focus to cooking and how he jumped from kitchen to kitchen asking loads of questions and absorbing as much as he can.

We discuss how Ikoyi, the restaurant he created with his childhood friend Iré Hassan-Odukale, is often misunderstood. While there are elements of Sub-Saharan Africa on his menu, he clarifies that the Ikoyi is not a Nigerian restaurant and was never supposed to be one, even though the media has built a narrative that it is one. He describes, while he is inspired by these flavors, namely the bold spices used there, and his partner is from Nigeria and the restaurant’s name comes from a neighborhood in Lagos, he’s never felt that culture was his story to tell. Rather, he uses spices – not just West African, but global spices – without their cultural context. He simply focuses on the flavors and how he personally relates to them and finds ways to express them. Even as everyone has continually tried to pigeonhole Ikoyi, he remains defiant. He’s just cooking to the best of his ability in the way he thinks is best. Whether you agree with his approach or not, you have to respect how he is able to trust his own instincts and block out all the noise.

On deciding to shift from finance to cooking professionally and being a commis chef:

Jeremy: “I think when I was in Spain, I realized there's nothing else I want to do. It was a realization that hit me one day, I was like, this is the only thing that I want to do. And then I just did it. I just started doing it. And I just went from nothing to doing the job within the space of a couple of weeks, and then haven't stopped since.”

Nick: “In the space of a couple of weeks. That's intense.”

Jeremy: “Yeah, I make quite bold decisions. And I made up my mind. I think I just decided this is what I want to do, and I quit my job and started doing internships.”

Nick: “But do you quit your job within a couple of weeks of deciding or did it take a period of years?”

Jeremy: “No, it was pretty quick. I wrote up to several chefs asking to come and stage with them and it just happened.”

Nick: “How quickly did were you able to find a gig? I imagine at that point, you had no professional experience or anything?”

Jeremy: “But I really believed in myself. I was certain I would be able to cook within a few years of doing it. So, I just was like, I'm willing to learn. I'll do anything I'm told to do. If you give me an opportunity, I'll work really hard and I’ll just shut up and do as I’m told.”

Nick: “And your first gig was at Hibiscus?”

Jeremy: “Yeah, I was only there for two weeks. I don't even think these experiences were…they weren't exactly formative in a way that I spent a long time being mentored. They were just a few week stages here and there. But it's what you do with your time. I observed like a maniac. Asked questions. I had a ferocious appetite for knowledge. You can you can do a lot in two weeks, if you're asking questions. Hundreds of questions in two weeks. So, it's what you do with that. And that was my approach. I'm just going to get so much knowledge as if I'm some kind of fiend.”

Nick: “What was the reaction of everyone else in the kitchen?”

Jeremy: “They're just like, who is this freak? He doesn't even dress like a chef, he works in finance. He’s going to drop out when he realizes it’s too tough for him, this lifestyle. I got a lot of negative reactions.

I had people saying, like, even some of my friends saying, it's really cool what you're doing, but I'm sure you’re going to be back in an office job because it's very unlikely that this is going to work. And I was just like, fair enough. And those years were pretty hard, like to go from working in finance and having quite an intense academic background, and being older. I was old to start cooking at 25. Most of the chefs that work for me now, by the age of 25, 26, they are at an advanced level, two Michelin stars. To go in as a novice is pretty hard. But I didn't let any of that get to me. I think the hard part was people asking me, What are you going to do with it?

Whereas eventually, I got a couple of jobs. It's really funny. I've only been a commis chef. My last job, I was a commis chef, which is the lowest ranked chef, now I’m doing what I'm doing now. I remember at the time, not getting a promotion, being told, like I need to work on very basic aspects, just being patronized. I just took it. I had a very cold, stone face and I just took it. I just quietly did my thing and then, as soon as I got the opportunity to unleash what's inside, I just never looked back. I think probably, people that worked with me at the time, they would never imagine what I'm doing today.”

Nick: “So, you do this for a few years, just taking kind relatively quick jobs, a few weeks at a time.”

Jeremy: “Yeah, I did stages here and there. I worked in a brasserie, I worked in a seafood café. Those are two jobs that I had for a few months. And I worked at two Michelin star restaurant for maybe eight months. That was the longest job I had as a commis chef. And then I decided I never want to cook again.”

Nick: “I want to talk about that. You were at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and it seemed like it was going well. It was your first longer term position. And then what happened? Was it depression?”

Jeremy: “I wouldn't say it was going well. I felt just like I went there with high ambitions. And I thought, what do I want out of this? I think I was 27 at the time, or 28. I felt a lot older than some of my peers. And maybe they had been cooking a lot longer than me. And I just thought, does this mean I'm going to have to continue as a commis chef for three, four or five years before I graduate to the next level? I thought, that's not how I operate. If you have the knowledge and then have the ability, you can jump to executive chef in two days. Why not? Traditional culture doesn't do things like that.

I'm quite inspired by the idea of giving high level responsibility to people that deserve it. That's how I view my own life. If someone says, oh no, you should wait. It's going to take this long to get to where you’ll want to be. I always say no, I wonder if we can do it now. Do it now. Do it tomorrow. Same with Ikoyi now. If we want to make a recipe, if we want to work with incredible ingredients, I don't think to myself, Oh, it's going to take me months to get to know this producer. My expectation is it will go on the menu immediately. I just feel like life is short, and you have to go for the things you want. And if you're able to do them, why shouldn't we? Why shouldn't you get that? I think I had that mentality in a place that didn't give me the opportunity. I wasn't able to excel at the pace I wanted. And I think that's what got me down was that I felt trapped. And I contemplated my future, and I didn't want to be 30 working these kinds of hours for this little.

I felt like I'd learned everything that I needed to learn even though I was only a commis chef. I observed how they functioned as managers. I observed all of their testing. All of their quality control practices. Their mise en place organization. Aall of the meat butchery. Cooking fish. Cooking everything. I had all of the recipes written down in my head and all the methods memorized, so I had essentially a bible of skills that I to referred to and either improved upon or just altered to my own way. I do think it was a great place to work because I got a lot of blueprints for how to do things. Then I just realized it wasn't for me. Maybe cooking wasn't for me. I don't know.

I never dreamed of having my own place at that time. I thought, I'm just going to quit. So I was just kind of unemployed and doing a bit of agency chef work. I worked as part time chef in a catering company and at Sainsbury's headquarters, a supermarket, making lunches for the Sainsbury's staff. Then during that time, my friend is like, do you want to open a restaurant together. And that's when I like there's an opportunity for me to create my own universe and do something. Like actually unleash this energy, something powerful.”

On opening Ikoyi and fighting the media narrative:

Nick: “What kind of restaurant did he (Iré Hassan-Odukale) want to open?”



Jeremy: “I don't think he knew very well, either. Maybe we thought about a Nigerian restaurant, because no one had done it before. So that's how it kind of starts. It's not a Nigerian restaurant. It never was. I cooked with a lot of the ingredients, some of the flavors, and I realized, we're in England. I can't get my hands on fresh produce from Nigeria. It doesn't make sense to have a Nigerian restaurant. We're using so many British ingredients. And then I realized that Nigerian cuisine is not my story to tell. What I was more inspired by was the flavors, the spices. This idea of spice and heat as a concept. So that's what it's about.

We don't really use that many West African ingredients in our kitchen. It's a global restaurant. There are many different types of ingredients. When I say ingredients, I mean spices. Fresh ingredients are all local. We work with artisanal producers of mutton and grass fed beef. And we work with wild caught, line caught turbot from the Shetland Islands and hand dived scallops from Cornwall and also Scotland. That's the core of our what we do. Hyper-seasonal ingredients. We combine that concept of spice. Like what is spice? And for me spice is the key ingredient to create a sense of magic and otherness and flavor which is what coming to Ikoyi is now about. It's not about learning what West Africa is, or what West African ingredients are. It's about this concept of this restaurant that you come to, and you have an incredible interpretation of seasonal beef with insane spices that you've never tried before. That just make your mouth tingle. It's like when you go to an amazing Szechuan Chinese restaurant, you have so much stimulation from numbing peppercorns. That's what we want to give people. We want to give the literal stimulation. That sounds perverted.”

Nick: “That makes sense. But the spices they are West African, right? Most of them?”

Jeremy: “Twenty percent are. A lot of them come from Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Ethiopia, China. And to be honest, I don't even know. I'm not an expert. I don't really know much. I'm not an expert at all. I just have resources and I have certain individuals that I know who provide me with great ingredients and I just open my mind to my tastes. I use them in this very fluid way. But I'm not some kind of ethnographer, researcher that knows about why white penja peppercorn is the best form of peppercorn in the world. I know it comes from good volcanic soil in Cameroon, but I've never been there. I'm not an expert. I'm not the one to tell the story of peppercorn and spices.

What I am good at is getting my hands on very good quality spices and assigning a specific identity to them. And using that identity in my cooking. That's what I am good at, but that doesn't make me an expert in spice and sourcing. I'm an expert in using spices, in my own way. I don't think that any of them are African, Cambodian or Indian, to be honest. It doesn't really cross my mind. I just think of them as just ingredients that are standalone in my own world. I don't think about where they're from. I think about where they're from when I'm buying, when I'm tasting, when I'm speaking to the supplier. But that's the end of that solution. Like I don't spend my time researching the nuances of the farming and how they're processed. For me, that slows down the process of cooking. Cooking is about capturing flavor and delivering a beautiful experience. So yeah, that's what it is.”

Nick: “You mention repeatedly in in the book about removing the context. The cultural context. That for what you're doing, it's not your story to tell. That, as you say, it slows you down. That's not what you're about. You're not trying to make an African restaurant. But when you opened, that's what everyone wanted to kind of pigeonhole you as.”

Jeremy: “I think so. Make sense? The restaurant is calling Ikoyi. That is a place in Nigeria. I just kind of shut it down and we did our own thing. And I think, it's quite cool, actually, that young people can actually just like break free from the shackles, the forced categorization and just do whatever you want to do, and make it work.”

Nick: “hat's a lot what I want to ask you about because this media narrative is really hard to break free from. I was talking to a friend the other day who is opening Peruvian restaurant outside of Peru and I was just telling her that you don't have to think of it in those terms that everyone wants you to think of it. You can do whatever the fuck you want. You mentioned Nikkei food in the book, briefly, Japanese Peruvian food. And when I seen Nikkei food outside of Peru it becomes this thing where it's just like, you put sushi and some ceviche on the same menu and it's suddenly a Nikkei concept restaurant. But in Peru, it's not really like that. It's just personal food and just happens to come from somebody with a Japanese and Peruvian background. It's not so formulated. It's not in these concrete terms. And I think that's kind of what you've gone through in some respect. Everyone wanted to kind of say, you're a Nigerian restaurant. But then Nigerians show up and they're like, What the fuck is this? And then you know all these trendy white people come up and they think they're getting authentic African food. It's like this fucking media mind control shit. It's really hard to break free from. That's what I want to know. How did you do that?”

Jeremy: “Because I'm extremely defiant. And I hate being told who I am, what I am. I'll fight to the death to save my sense of identity. I felt like we fought to the death and just kept doing our own thing. I think like I believed in the power of flavor and like originality, and I believed in the passion that we brought to the kitchen and created new flavors. I just kept I kept hammering away at that. And I just kept going and kept creating new concepts and new ideas. I think that's the coolest thing about Ikoyi is that it gives hope to a new generation of chefs to not just follow, but actually just be passionate and dig deep in your soul to find our expression of meaning and ways of cooking. To just go all in with your soul. And completely block out what's going on in the world.

I don't follow food trends. I don't really follow other chefs. I don't like looking at other chefs Instagram. I don't like going out to eat that much. In general, I quite like just doing my own thing. Even today, I'm not that interested in what's going on around me because I just kind of want to block it out. Because I want to stay focused on pulling something from within. But maybe, maybe that's just this phase of life.”

On changes in fine dining :

Nick: “Do you think fine dining is changing?”

Jeremy: “Definitely. I think it's becoming very stagnant and boring. I think that's why I don't go out to eat. I can eat same thing. Like every restaurant, every restaurant has the same thing. It's also about the presentation and the table side thing and the series of petit fours and canapés that always expect to get followed by a specific type of caviar serving, followed by same seasonal offering. I feel like I want to see more like global culture expressed in food. I feel like fine dining in a European, Western sense is dying, for me. I definitely respect some people. There are certain places in the world that are institutional. They should always exist because they were expressing something original at a time and if they are to stay around I feel like people can still learn things as a broader trend.”

Nick: “It's just very predictable?”

Jeremy: “Maybe they like the model of fine dining and the labor costs involved running this type of restaurant. I think like, if you look at Ikoyi, we're open Monday to Friday, we only do one seating at six o'clock. That's unheard of. Why did we do that? It is because we want to pay, we want to have staff retention. We want to give people, you know, a normal life. But we also have to charge 300 pounds a head. If people want hospitality, if they want incredible experiences that aren't fine dining, I don't think Ikoyi is fine dining. I don't think we fall into that category. We do, in that what we do is refined. And it's in the price category of fine dining, but it's not fine dining. It's very homey, very approachable. It's very warm. When you're in the space, it's extremely refined. It's subtle. It's like you're trying to make people comfortable, and not alienating. It doesn't fit within that mold. But if people want don't want traditional fine dining, that's fine, but I still think people want experiences of excellence. They want experiences of greatness. They want experiences of beauty. And, yes, they'll have to pay for it. If they want to. If they want those kinds of experiences, they have to accept that there's a price to that. At the same time, if the hospitality industry wants to normalize itself and bring it up to the standard of other industries, people need to be paid right and they need to have a work life balance. So that's why we have to charge the money that we charge. Not because we're trying to extort money from our guests, but because I pay my team to have them work normal hours. You can't have everything.”

Nick: “I think fine dining should cost a lot more. I think restaurants like yours, that are charging what they do, should charge that much. If not more. I think Noma could charge double. And they'd be totally fine and it would make total sense to me. I think we've become too accustomed to, like you said, having everything. People that go to Noma for every fucking season when it really should just be a once in a lifetime meal, or, you know, a couple of times. It's like going to a concert. Now concerts are fucking insanely expensive. If you want to get the good seat to go see the Rolling Stones or something, you're paying a $1,000, or euros or whatever. And I think dining should be the same way, but it's much more intimate.”

Jeremy: “I think today, as I said, to do what we do, it's a very costly thing to put on the show every single day. And for people be proud to work here. And to say I work at Ikoyi and to also make amazing food. I don't know, I think we need to charge that kind of money to support people and to make a culture. I think that's part of it. But I do think that one day when you ask me if fine dining is dying, I think we're very unique. Ikoyi is unique because I'm in the kitchen, cooking food every day. I'd say we're at that high spectrum of restaurants, with two, three stars. When you get to that level, chefs tend to be kind of a brand representatives. And they're more of a more of an orchestrator. And they have a big brigae, but Ikoyi is a little bit different. I'm a functional member of the brigade. And I just don't think I can do this forever. I don't think I'm going to, I'm not physically capable of continuing these hours in this type of lifestyle forever. So. I see Ikoyi as a kind of…it's a star that will burn bright, but when I'm ready to pull out, I think that's the moment I want to change it to something different.”

Quotes from this interview have been gently edited for context and clarity.