Jan 23 • 1HR 7M

Episode #56: Marko Ayling

Writer of The Missive newsletter and former YouTuber.

1
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
1 comment

Instead of the usual culinary interview I’m speaking with

Marko Ayling
, who is the American born, Mexico City based writer of the Substack newsletter
The Missive
. It’s a dispatch of his life in Mexico and world travels. He is a former Youtuber, who built up a following of more than a million subscribers to his channel Vagabrothers, which he created with his brother more than…

