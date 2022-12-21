Dec 21, 2022 • 57M
Episode #54: Alejandra Salamanca
Colombian Culinary Anthropologist and author of Abrazar la Tierra.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
Alejandra Salamanca is a Colombian food anthropologist that recently wrote the book Abrazar la Tierra, with the community of Coqui on the Pacific Coast of Colombia. I wrote one of the forwards to the book, which I published the English version for here. It’s a brilliant, beautiful book that tells the story of this isolated Afro-indigenous community wher…
