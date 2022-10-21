Oct 21, 2022 • 58M
Episode #52: Karime Lopez
The chef of Gucci Osteria in Florence, Italy.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Karime Lopez is the chef of the one Michelin star restaurant Gucci Osteria in Florence, Italy. She was born in Mexico, but she has been living in Italy for several years now has started a family here with her husband, Kondo Takahiko, who is her co-chef after working many years at Osteria Francescana in Modena.
