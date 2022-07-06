Jul 6, 2022 • 1HR 25M
Episode #46: José Olmedo Carles
The chef of Fonda Lo Que Hay in Panama City, Panama.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
José Olmedo Carles is the owner of Fonda Lo Que Hay in Panama City, Panama. Jose used to have the restaurant Donde José, a very small and exclusive fine dining restaurant in the Casco Viejo neighborhood, it was one of the restaurants that helped put New Panamanian cuisine on the map, but he closed it at the start of the pandemic to concentrate on Fonda …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Worlder to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.