Jun 15, 2022
Episode #45: Diego Oka
The chef of La Mar by Gastón Acurio in Miami, Florida.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
Diego Oka is the chef of La Mar by Gastón Acurio at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami, Florida. He was born in Lima, Peru to Nikkei parents and has been cooking within the Acurio restaurants group almost since getting out of culinary school. He has been the head chef at La Mar in Miami since it opened and has seen how Peruvian cuisine has evolved the…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Worlder to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.