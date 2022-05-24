May 24, 2022
Episode #43: Gísli Matthías Auðunsson
The chef of the restaurant Slippurinn in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
Gísli Matthías Auðunsson, aka Gísli Matt, is the chef of the restaurant Slippurinn in Vestmannaeyjar, also called the Westman Islands. This is a small archipelago off the south coast of Iceland with just one inhabited island that was nearly completely buried in lava and volcanic ash on January 23, 1973. While many houses were destroyed and most of the o…
