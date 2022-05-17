May 17, 2022 • 1HR 12M
Episode #42: Paulo Machado
Cookbook author, chef, and food tour operator based in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Paulo Machado is an author, a researcher, a chef and a food tour operator from Campo Grande in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul in southwestern Brazil. Much of our conversation is about the Pantanal, the rich biome with an incredible food culture where he is from and has been exploring for decades. He writes about in his book Cozinha Pantaneira: Comitiva…
