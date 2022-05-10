May 10, 2022 • 1HR 14M
Episode #41: Consuelo Poblete
Community organizer and chef of the restaurant El Abasto in Rancagua, Chile.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
Consuelo Poblete is a community organizer and chef in O’Higgins, a province in Chile just below the capital of Santiago. She runs the restaurant El Abasto and has worked tirelessly to unite to restaurants, producers, and local officials to work together to help strengthen the campesino culture that surrounds her. I met her in person last month in Chile …
