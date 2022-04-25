Apr 25, 2022
Episode #40: Alvaro Clavijo
The chef of the restaurant El Chato in Bogota, Colombia.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
Alvaro Clavijo is the chef of the restaurant El Chato in Bogota, Colombia. He is generally a quiet guy and you really don’t see him giving a lot of interviews. He spent a decade cooking in France and the US in some of the world’s top restaurants and his technique is among the best in Latin America, though there is no tasting menu, no elaborate story or …
