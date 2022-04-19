Apr 19, 2022
Episode #39: Nidal Barake
The founder of the Miami based food and beverage marketing agency Gluttonomy.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
Nidal Barake is the founder of Gluttonomy, a food and beverage focused branding and marketing firm based in Miami. It’s a small company, but he has clients all over the world, many of them global figures. They work with Nidal because he is passionate about food. Like obsessed with it. I have personally witnessed him in New York going to ten plus restaur…
