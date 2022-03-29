Mar 29, 2022 • 1HR 2M
Episode #36: Santiago Lastra
The chef and owner of Kol, a Mexican fine dining restaurant in London.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Kol is an ambitious restaurant that would have been unheard of in London a decade ago. It’s a Mexican fine dining restaurant that is using primarily British ingredients, with the exception of Oaxacan corn and chiles. Santiago Lastra, Kol’s Cuarnavaca, Mexico born chef and owner who I speak with in this podcast, isn’t even bringing over avocadoes or lime…
