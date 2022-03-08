Mar 8, 2022 • 1HR 0M
Episode #33: Irena Stein & David Zamudio
The owner and chef of the restaurant Alma in Baltimore, Maryland.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
In this episode of the podcast we have on Irena Stein, the owner of the fine dining restaurant Alma in Baltimore, Maryland, as well as the restaurant’s chef, David Zamudio. Alma has become a beacon for Venezuelan food in the United States. Aside of just serving innovative dishes, she has also helped launch the careers of many talented Venezuelan chefs i…
