Feb 28, 2022
Episode #32: Marsia Taha
The head chef of Gustu in La Paz, Bolivia.
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Episode details
Comments
In this episode of the podcast we have on Marsia Taha. Marsia is the chef of the restaurant Gustu in La Paz, Bolivia. I’ve known Marsia for almost a decade now, since Gustu opened. Back then Kamilla Seidler and Michelangelo Cestari were in charge of really making this impossible project come to life. It was immediately apparent, at least to me, just how…
