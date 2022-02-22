Episode #31: Valentino Cassanelli

In this episode of the podcast we have on Valentino Cassanelli, the chef of the 1 Michelin star restaurant Lux Lucis in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, inside of the the Hotel Principe Forte dei Marmi on the Tuscan coast. I met Valentino a few years ago at his restaurant when I was teaching a class at the University of Gastronomic Sciences, which is Slow Food’s…