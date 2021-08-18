New Worlder
New Worlder
Episode 18: Fjölla Sheholli and Junayd Juman
0:00
-1:36:09

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Worlder

Episode 18: Fjölla Sheholli and Junayd Juman

Owners of the restaurant Honey Badger in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn, New York.
Nicholas Gill
Aug 18, 2021
∙ Paid
Share

Fjölla Sheholli and Junayd Juman are the owners of the restaurant Honey Badger in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn, New York. They are best known for their use of wild foods on their menu, foraged for from throughout the northeastern United States.

This post is for paid subscribers

New Worlder
New Worlder
The New Worlder podcast explores the world of food and travel in the Americas and beyond. Hosted by James Beard nominated writer Nicholas Gill and anthropologist Juliana Duque, each episode features a long form interview with chefs, conservationists, scientists, farmers, writers, foragers, and more.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicholas Gill
Recent Episodes
Episode #91: Richard McColl
  Nicholas Gill
Episode #90: Pablo Díaz
  Nicholas Gill
Episode #89: Matthias Ingelmann
  Nicholas Gill
Episode #88: Nando Chang
  Nicholas Gill
Episode #87: Mariana Poo & Luciely Cahum Mejía
  Nicholas Gill
Episode #86: Juan Luis Martínez
  Nicholas Gill
Episode #85: Pietra Possamai
  Nicholas Gill
Episode #84: Niklas Ekstedt
  Nicholas Gill