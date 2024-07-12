Flor de itabo, or yucca blossoms, being separated from the plant for cooking in Costa Rica’s Boruca territory.

A couple of years ago, not long after I first launched this newsletter I wrote a catchy story titled “It’s Yuca, Not Yucca.” It was about how often I see these two distinct plants confused in major media outlets and on restaurant menus. I thought maybe it would have some impact, but I still see the spelling yucca being used all over the place when they actually mean yuca, also known as cassava or manioc. Much of the confusion is partly the fault of Swedish biologist Carl Linnaeus, who mistakenly used the Taíno word for yuca for both plants. While in most cases the tuber of the yuca plant (Manihot esculenta) is the far more likely ingredient that is being consumed, you can also eat yucca as well.

I cannot grow the more tropical yuca that is native to the Amazon in my garden in New York, however, yucca, a genus of around 40 species of plants found in Central America and Caribbean up through the southwestern United States, rather common as an ornamental plant, was already growing in my yard when I moved in. The extremely common, spiky Yucca filamentosa shoots up a tall, giant asparagus-looking stalk with a cluster of bright white blossoms in the early summer. The flowers are a little bit crunchy and a touch sweet, with a hint of artichoke flavor. Raw, they can be a bit bitter, a sensation that increases the longer they are on the stalk.

In Central America, where yuca means yuca and yucca goes by the words izote (El Salvador, Guatemala), itabo (Costa Rica) or espadillo (Nicaragua), they flower from February to April, depending on the exact region and climate. The specific species is usually Yucca gigantea, though most recipes can use the blossoms of various species interchangeably.

“It is a bitter bite, so in order to make it more edible, you can trim the center of the flower and discard it, and make your preparations only with the petals,” says Adriana Sánchez, who has used them at Manos en la Masa, her former bakery in San José, Costa Rica that now operates as a stall in Pérez Zeledón’s Feria del Productor Generealeño. There, she makes flor de de itabo encurtidos, a quick pickle of the flowers in banana vinegar, which is nice to eat on its own, as a pizza topping or on salads.

“The most common preparation is a picadillo that we cook during the good week, because Semana Santa and the season of itabo merge together,” she says. “It’s a mixture of cooked flor de itabo and scrambled eggs, that we eat as part of a casado, but also by itself in gallos.”

Similarly, in El Salvador, where it is the national flower, they are sautéed with onions, tomatoes and chiles and then cooked with eggs. They are also added to pupusas and mixed with ground beef and a little egg to make tortitas, fried cakes.

Tamal colado de hongos, recaudo de chile, flor de izote encurtida & hongos asados at El Xolo in San Salvador, El Salvador. Photo courtesy El Xolo.

“We use them in different preparations,” says Alexander Herrera, the chef of El Xolo in San Salvador. “Just boiled, pickled or raw in some cases.” In the above photo they use it on their tasting menu in a mushroom tamal colado, chile recaudo and roasted mushrooms.

In the American southwest, some species have a small, green fruit that are roasted or baked and formed into cakes by indigenous groups, though the blossoms are more reliably consumed. Personally, I’ve stuffed them with cheese and fried them like you would a squash or zucchini blossom, though battering them and frying them on their own is also a common preparation. I have also sautéed them and used them in quesadillas and tacos.

Chef Nephi Craig, born and raised on the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Northeastern Arizona, who runs Café Gozhóó in Whitewater, grew up gathering and cooking with yucca blossoms. Here is his poetic story of them: