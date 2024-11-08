“The Hive.” AI Illustration: Nicholas Gill.

During the first days of autumn

a black bear took apart my beehive.

I didn’t see the bear coming

just the trail of destruction it left.

There was the broken fence

and turned over supers

with all of the frames pulled out,

damaged,

partially consumed

and strewn about.

The bear didn’t think

about the society within,

the perfection of

the interlocking hexagonal cells

for storing pollen, collected from

the flowering plants around,

or the brood,

the future generations of bees.

The bear was there for its quick fix,

before the winter comes.

To eat the fatty pupae

and lick the frames of their honey.

Its only thoughts were of itself

and the calories that will sustain it.

When I discovered it

the damage had been done.

The remaining bees, stragglers,

looked desperate,

flying in circles

looking for their Queen,

their savior,

whose pheromone was

nowhere to be found.

The foundations of their home

had been pulled apart.

Gutted.

Yet bees are resilient.

After the damage has been accessed,

they begin to organize.

They adapt and change roles,

based on basic,

collective needs.

The young care for the young.

The old work with the old.

They start to forage

to reestablish their food supply.

They communicate with each other,

deciding what else

they need to do

to maintain balance

for the hive to thrive

even after they are

gone.

In what’s left of the hive

a cell will be built,

for a new Queen to arise,

and another after that,

on and on,

on and on,

into the forever.

Forceful vibrations,

of tiny palpitating wings,

hundreds of times per second,

thousands of them,

millions and billions,

that ripple outward

into the universe.