During the first days of autumn
a black bear took apart my beehive.
I didn’t see the bear coming
just the trail of destruction it left.
There was the broken fence
and turned over supers
with all of the frames pulled out,
damaged,
partially consumed
and strewn about.
The bear didn’t think
about the society within,
the perfection of
the interlocking hexagonal cells
for storing pollen, collected from
the flowering plants around,
or the brood,
the future generations of bees.
The bear was there for its quick fix,
before the winter comes.
To eat the fatty pupae
and lick the frames of their honey.
Its only thoughts were of itself
and the calories that will sustain it.
When I discovered it
the damage had been done.
The remaining bees, stragglers,
looked desperate,
flying in circles
looking for their Queen,
their savior,
whose pheromone was
nowhere to be found.
The foundations of their home
had been pulled apart.
Gutted.
Yet bees are resilient.
After the damage has been accessed,
they begin to organize.
They adapt and change roles,
based on basic,
collective needs.
The young care for the young.
The old work with the old.
They start to forage
to reestablish their food supply.
They communicate with each other,
deciding what else
they need to do
to maintain balance
for the hive to thrive
even after they are
gone.
In what’s left of the hive
a cell will be built,
for a new Queen to arise,
and another after that,
on and on,
on and on,
into the forever.
Forceful vibrations,
of tiny palpitating wings,
hundreds of times per second,
thousands of them,
millions and billions,
that ripple outward
into the universe.
Thank you for this reminder of nature and resilience. It's exactly what I needed to see after this week's challenges and disappointments.