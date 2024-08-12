Vineyards at Buitenverwachting Wine Farm in the Constantia Valley. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

I arrived in Cape Town in the evening and dropped off my things at my hotel almost immediately walked over to a place called Publik Wine Bar. My internal clock was all out of whack after the long flight and a drink and something to eat was sorely needed to try to get me on some sort of schedule. At sat down on one of the bar stools and ordered some sardines and biltong, then started just ordering pour after pour of the almost 20 wines by the glass they had listed on a board on the wall. I feel I have been so far removed from drinking any sort of South African wine, and most of you probably are too, that I was mostly ordering blindly. These were all small producers, leaning natural and biodynamic, working with old, old vines and some young ones too. Later, during long, leisurely meals at Fyn and Beyond, where the pairings are built around South African terroir, I started to get some understanding of the one of a kind soils and microclimates across the country and how varied they are. A world of South African vineyards, from across the Western Cape from Swartland to Stellenbosh, began to open up.

“Why don’t I see any of these wines in the States?,” I asked around repeatedly. Everyone said the same thing: because we like to drink them here. It’s an old joke that I’ve heard in different places where the export market doesn’t necessarily match the wines being produced. Most of the South African wines I come across in the states are from are from the big, commercial vineyards, while small vineyards lack any sort of representation from the importers with unique voices. That time seems like it is about to come.

“The end of apartheid was the signal for a new age in South Africa and many winemakers were glad to return home, buoyed by the opportunity to purchase affordable land in winemaking regions, which often came with old vines,” Fintan Kerr wrote recently in The New Wine Review.

I drank well for more than a week there and I did so without spending a lot of money. The value is almost hard to believe, especially on the lower end, though there are some finds on the higher end worth your attention too. Here are the wines I enjoyed the most:

Sakkie Mouton: Sand Erf Vermentino 2022

Single varietal Vermentino is almost non-existent in South Africa, but I doubt if there were more, they would compare this one. This is a wild wine, where the vineyards in Koekenaap on the West Coast are flooded with seawater, giving it a touch of salinity, on top of notes of quince and citrus. It was used in the pairing on the menu at Fyn and it stood out amidst a lot of other great wines.

Scions of Sinai: Atlantikas 2023

Fyn chef Peter Templehoff introduced me to this wine from Scions of Sinai, a project from winemaker Bernhard Bredell who grew up in a winemaking family in Stellenbosch and worked harvests in Beaujolais and the Rhône. Seeing dry-farmed, heritage bushvine vineyards being uprooted, he started working with the grapes in 2017 and his wines are one of the big revelations I had during my visit. This Pinotage is from a mix of older and younger vines, from the 1970s to the mid-1990s. It’s fresh, full of crisp red fruits and very easy to drink. Maybe too easy.

Van Niekerk Vintners: Son Water 2023

In Swartland, many once abandoned Chenin Blanc vines are seeing new life in this hot, dry region north of Cape Town. Blended with a touch of Clairette Blanc, the grapes are hand-picked and wild fermented, then aged for 10 months in oak barrels. Lots of acidity, it is inspired by South Africa’s Lieberstein wine, which was the highest selling wine in the world in the 1960s.

Ken Forrester: The FMC Chenin Blanc 2019

Chenin Blanc is by far the most planted grape in South Africa and most of it went to distilling brandy, but those old vines are seeing new life in the right hands, like with Ken Forrester in Stellenbosch. It’s a light wine with complex layers of vanilla and honey that linger in your mouth.

Wines for sale at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Daniel Colombo: White Blend 2023

The vendor at the tiny natural wine stall at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market recommended this wine and I was more than pleased when I opened up at home a month later. Unrefined and unfiltered. Daniel Colombo is a former bartender at Leo's Wine Bar in Cape Town and is trying to make wines he likes to drink. This lovely skin contact wine is a co-ferment of Colombar and Muscat d’ Alexandrie made from old vines he uncovered in Citrusdal in the Olifants River Valley near the West Coast. A poem on the bottle reads: “Heart in my throat/smile on my face/it’s just like seeing you/for the first time again.”

Testalonga: Baby Banditon Chin up Cinsault 2023

Of all the natural winemakers in South Africa, Testalonga, launched in Swartland by Craig and Carla Hawkins in 2008, is the one that has gained the most international attention. They are best known for their orange wines, though I quite liked this chuggable red, made from 40-year old bush vines.

A.A. Badenhorst: Palomino 2020

I most know the grape Palomino from some of my favorite orange wines from Peru, where it is called albilla. These old vines, grown on sandy soils and kissed by salty sea winds, were historically used for sherry here and few remain. Badenhorst, which makes some incredible value wines (I also recommend their Tinta Barocca 2021), doesn’t do much with it other than letting the grapes speak for themselves.

Angus Paul: Mesas Pinotage 2023

Pinotage, South Africa's only native grape, is a cross between Pinot Noir and Cinsault. The bottles I’ve tried of it outside the country have never done much for me, but natural winemaker Angus Paul, who works with heritage grapes and launched his label 2020, has changed my mind. This light, juicy wine full of red fruit notes and a touch of spice opened me up to the grape. Best consumed chilled.

Rebel Rebel: Old Vine Colombar 2022

Winemaker Kayleigh Hattingh launched this small label with a small patch of Colombar and Syrah on the slopes of the Bottelary Hills in Stellenbosch in 2020. Colombar (called Colombard in France), a cross between Chenin blanc and Gouais blanc, has mostly been used for brandy in South Africa, though is starting to get more looks from winemakers. Hattingh keeps it simple, resulting in a bright, tropical wine (I also recommend the Aspoestertjie Colombard 2021 I tried at Publik).

Klein Constancia: Vin de Constance 2020

One of the world’s most sought after wines in the 18th and 19th centuries. Napoleon is said to have consumed a bottle a day when in exile in St Helena and in the Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility it was recommended for “its healing powers on a disappointed heart”. The vineyards were abandoned in the late 19th century, then resurrected in the 1980s. Made from 100% Muscat de Frontignan, it was once a sweet wine, though the latest iterations are no longer especially sweet. It’s rather a bright gold and floral wine, with ginger and stone fruit on the nose.

Buitenverwachting: Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Before my meal at Beyond, also from Fyn’s Templehoff, I did a tasting at the Buitenverwachting Estate, where the restaurant is located. I’m always on the lookout for inexpensive yet reliable wines to swill on hot days or when I need a lot of wine for a large gathering, and this well made Sauvignon Blanc retails for about $8 US. Even better is their mildly more expensive Hussey’s Vlei that they used in the pairing at Beyond.