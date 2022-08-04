This is an ad-free space, and all support comes from you: readers and listeners. If you would like to upgrade to a paid subscription you can do so here:

Manna, the dried sap of the narrow-leaf ash tree. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

“I’m doing agriculture from 1000 years ago, but also from the future,” says Giulio Gelardi. He’s one of the last two ntaccaluòri, o…