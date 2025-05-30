Cauliflower roasting on a döner at Lokanta Ist. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Cauliflower döner, a dish we created at Lokanta Ist in Istanbul, is exactly as it is described. Cauliflower roasted on a vertical rotisserie, a döner, a tool created during the Ottoman Empire. Usually, a döner is used to cook kebap, hence the name döner kebab. Usually that kebap is meat, especially lamb. The rotisserie spins around and cooks the layers of thin slices stacked on the spike and makes the outside edges crispy while the interior stays moist. They are shaved off from the outside in with a knife, so you get a mix of crispy and tender pieces, which are usually layered on the bread (a practice that originated with Turkish immigrants in Berlin). The thing is, the meat really isn’t that important. It’s the texture.

I started working to develop Ist last year (the restaurant opened in March), and even for me, doing research and development for a restaurant in Turkey seems like a little bit of a leap, so let me explain how it happened. My friend, a Turkish chef named Ismet Saz, was considering opening a restaurant in New York, a city where he had cooked for many years and asked for my advice. Then the pandemic happened and he had a child, so he turned his attention back towards Istanbul. Prior to the pandemic he had a modern Turkish restaurant called Toi that was ahead of its time but the space, up a flight of stairs and overlooking the Bosphurus in Kuruçeşme, just up the road from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, was sitting empty. He wanted to do something different with it and wanted my advice.

“But I really don’t know anything about Turkish food,” I insisted. I was in Turkey just once before, in Istanbul and around Cappadocia. I enjoy Turkish food and was pleasantly surprised by the wines, but I lack any real expertise or depth there.

Ismet wasn’t concerned. He was a great cook that knew how to work with Turkish ingredients and knew their history. He needed someone that could help communicate them in a different way. He needed a storyteller. Not to help create a restaurant that fit it into global or local trends, but to break free of them.

So, I started visiting Turkey and we started driving around Istanbul and parts of the country, questioning why restaurants were the way they were and trying and imagine where else they might go. Sometimes fresh eyes are useful. I’ve been studying Latin American cuisine so intensely over the past 20 years that there are times I’ve fallen into a habit of just accepting that the way something is cooked or how the ingredients are sourced are just the way they are supposed to be. With no frame of reference, the story still has places to go in my mind.

That’s kind of how cauliflower döner came about. I just sort of assumed vegetables were commonly cooked on a döner (they are but it’s quite rare). We started thinking about what might benefit and cauliflower happened to be in season. We slathered a few heads in a yogurt chile sauce and tested them out and it’s one of the most comforting dishes you can have in Istanbul. It’s served with small pieces of lavash bread and a collection of pickles.

Cauliflower döner, as served at Lokanta Ist. Photo courtesy Lokanta Ist.

As the seasons change, we continue to experiment with answers to the questions we keep asking. I always say that a restaurant can be a hub of information, but can that be done without long winded explanations of every dish? Can the ingredients tell a story themselves, just by the very nature of what they are? Can we incorporate not just one or two but dozens of ingredients that are endanger of disappearing, like Altinözü peppers and Siyez wheat, to make the diners active participants in their revival? Can we create awareness of invasive species like lionfish?

We asked if reducing food waste could be more than just buzz words but embedded into the very structure of the kitchen? We created a system where nearly everything that comes into the kitchen has a use. Vegetable scraps get dehydrated or toasted to add texture to other recipes. Fruit skins are fermented, turned into jams, sauce or candied and are used in cocktails or to add a touch of sweetness to other recipes. Fish parts are turned into garum, a sauce used here for almost 2,000 years. Rather than big cuts of beef or lamb, offal are what you’ll find throughout (you’ll never see liver prepared so beautifully).

Why serve a European style tasting menu when Turkey already has mezze? It's a tasting menu served all at once at the beginning of a meal. What if we serve a small menu of bites all at once to start the meal or just to snack on with wine?

Hiring a writer in the kitchen can bring some strange ideas into a restaurant and not all of them will survive the test of time. However, it’s probably a good moment for some new stories to be told in this industry. With current models increasingly unsustainable, thinking out of the box for a more holistic approach is needed. It can lead to something as delicious as cauliflower döner.