A Miss Lucy being weighed at one of Abalobi’s hubs in South Africa’s Western Cape. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

When someone from the non-profit Abalobi first reached out to Hahn Goliath, a third-generation fisherman in South Africa’s Western Cape, he thought it was another middleman. They approached him all the time with endless promises that never turned out for the best. South Africa’s 30,000 artisan fishermen, like in much of the world, are struggling. Trawlers and better equipped commercial boats are harvesting larger and larger quantities of fish, leaving little for the small boats that go out in the morning and come back in the afternoon just like the generations before them had always done. Like many of his peers, Goliath was just trying to catch up, trying to land more than the day before while getting less for it. There was no incentive to have better quality fish or to try and sell a wider variety. Nor did he have that kind of flexibility. No one from Abalobi was trying to buy his fish, however. They wanted to help him and his community create their own market for their catch, and it all revolved around a data collection app on a smartphone.

Peter Tempelhoff, the chef and restauranteur that runs a fleet of Cape Town restaurants – the fine dining Fyn, vineyard based Beyond, and the more casual Sushiya and Ramenhead – first told me about Abalobi, and I tagged along on a visit to one of their hub warehouses, where he was picking up some fish. There were coolers of Cape Bream (Pachymetopon blochii) and Carpenters (Argyrozona argyrozona) from a nearby fishing community that was being unloaded and organized for delivery to consumers. Goliath, now a warehouse manager, told me everything I mentioned in the first paragraph. Seeing it all come together, I came away thinking that this app is something that could one day reshape the world’s fisheries.

A Digital Tacklebox

Abalobi, a finalist for an Earthshot Prize in 2023, was founded in 2015 by Serge Raemaekers, a fisheries researcher at the University of Cape Town, Nico Waldeck, a community organizer that was born into a fishing family, and Abongile Ngqongwa, who worked in the management of small scale fisheries. Data collection was at the heart of Abalobi from the start. The fishermen are the ones who could most reliably gather it. With a smart phone they could input what species were caught, the size of the fish, the bait used, where it as caught and how it was caught. That data can inform policy and help manage fish populations, but for the fishermen to be willing take the time to use it they had to understand that they also had the most to benefit from it.

The app on their smart phones has a variety of tools that, on their own, can be transformative. It has a digital copy of their fishing license, updated weather information and can track their expenses. As it has evolved, a marketplace app used by restaurants and consumers has directly connected the fishermen to buyers. They can sell their catch as soon as it is registered and records the prices they received from different buyers. This record of their income helps them access banks to buy homes, send their children to college and expand their business.

“The information that we gather is something that we can use to become more efficient,” Goliath told me.

He explained how the data, which he often helps break down with the skippers, can save them money. As more time passes, they can look at weather conditions over a period of years, and see when they caught certain species. It helps them better choose which days to go fish and which days not to hire crew, buy ice and fuel

Visual displays as a way to share information among fishermen inside the hub. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Maintaining Price Stability

As the fishermen became better integrated into the marketplace, conversations around price stability started to happen and it revolved around ice.

“They never had to think about the chain of quality of the fish once it left their hands,” Chris Kastern, Abalobi’s director of growth told me.

Community fishermen were used to taking their surplus fish to shore in a crate and covering it with a cloth until a buyer would offer them a price. It looked great when it was caught, yet it was perceived as low quality from the buyers because the quality was going down by the time it could reach other destinations.

Tempelhoff once did a demonstration he once did for a group of Abalobi’s fishermen, cutting up different fish that had been pulled out of the water at different hours so they could understand the change in quality as time went on.

“I showed them what the inside of a fish looked like each hour it was out of the ocean,” Tempelhoff said. “They were surprised how much the color changed.”

They have been perfecting getting the ice to fishing communities and finding the right combination of ice and seawater to make a slurry inside their coolers. With ensured quality, there has been better consistency in price stability. On average, the fishermen are earning four times more per fish caught.

A Changing Marketplace

Fishing in post-Apartheid South Africa has signified severe overfishing and the dramatic depletion of the stocks of the top value fish and shellfish. Policy has been so poorly managed that illegal markets for species like abalone now dwarf legal ones.

These are changes that require shifts in market demands. For example, Cape Bream is a small fish that can only be targeted by line fishermen, so it is abundant, yet it had a low sale value. With the improved quality that came from ice, a market for different species began to open up. Chefs like Tempelhoff and Liam Tomlin from the Chefs Warehouse group began talking about the fish, and consumers have been able to scan QR codes to see where the fish to better understand where it is coming from. When Abalobi launched, around 60% of the fish logged on the app were species classified as “of concern.” Now, more than 90% are from ecologically resilient fish stocks.

As the Abalobi brand has become more familiar, marketing it has been essential to open up new lines of sales directly to consumers. They have created a multi-channel marketplace around the branding of “Fish With a Story.” Consumers can now make direct orders in the app or from a digital store, as well as through retailers. It allows consumers to purchase whole fish and a new line of value added products, which has given the fishermen and their families new opportunities surrounding surplus fish and processing. On one of my last days in Cape Town, I stopped at a market and deli complex called The Village Hub in Scarborough Beach to get a coffee. There I encountered a small Fish With a Story labeled refrigerator filled with frozen Cape Bream and Cape Redfish filets, plus cold smoked albacore and yellowtail.