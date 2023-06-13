Fish drying in the sun on a tarp at Puerto de la Libertad. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

This is the third story in a series about El Salvador, a Central American country that is in the midst of major change. You can read the first on Nahuizalco and the Sonsonate area here, and the second on the restaurant El Xolo here.

El Salvador’s 307-kilometer coastline has seen perhaps the country’s greatest focus of development in recent years. It’s a stunningly beautiful landscape full of rocky beaches and ptaches of tropical dry forest and jungle, not to mention an unadulterated cuisine that can be seen mostly through artisan fishing piers and small seafood shacks. The region has long been considered to become Central America’s next big travel destination and larger changes in the country may finally make that a reality.

El Salvador’s coast continues to see a steady stream of new projects, some intriguing, some just weird. You’ve probably heard of Bitcoin Beach, the experimental crypto mass adoption attempt that has gotten far more attention than it really deserves, or Surf City, the cluster of surf friendly beaches that essentially overlaps with it. Then there is the Chinese funded redevelopment of Puerto La Libertad’s fishing pier, which will help standardize seafood in the country, while likely also increasing its exploitation. There’s also another movement being launched by Salvadorans from within, which sees promise in the future and appreciate the good aspects of what has already been developed here organically.

The following photo essay traces my travels in the region, detialing the places I visited and the things I ate:

Restaurante Sandra, Puerto de la Libertad. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The menu is often similar at many of the seafood restaurants along the Salvadoran coast. Whole fried fish. Cócteles of shrimp or fish with tomatoes, onions, avocados and soy sauce. Raw oysters and clams. Mixed seafood with a rice or soup base called mariscada. Garlic shrimp. Stuffed lobster. A ceviche or two. Every once in awhile something surprising will appear.

Conchas Negras from Chepe Aleta. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Chepe Aleta is the famed oyster bar owned by diver and fisherman José Luis Castillo, at kilometer 49.5, near Playa El Zonte in La Libertad. It’s an emblematic restaurant, one of my favorites anywhere in Central America. Whatever Castillo collects from the sea or gets pulled out of the Pacific by local fishermen that morning go on the menu. Aside of these black clams, there are always large oysters, sea snails, shrimp and various fish that are fried or grilled whole and sold by weight.

Playa El Tunco. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Playa El Tunco has gradually become El Salvador’s most vibrant beach town over the past couple of decades. Infrastructure has been pushed to its limit and the weekends can become overcrowded, though the weekdays are surprisingly quiet and the offerings have improved wildly since I started coming here more than a decade ago. During the pandemic, sommelier and wine importer Ernie Solarzano, who worked for many years in New York, took over Mopelia, a service oriented restaurant and bar with natural wines, classic cocktails and small plates. El Tunco is the country’s surfing epicenter with countless surf hotels, surf schools and board shops and many of the most famous waves are within a short drive.

Speckled flounder ( Paralichthys woolmani ) at the La Libertad fidh market. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

At Puerto de la Libertad, El Salvador’s largest touristic port, an artisan fishing pier has already been displaced by a commercial pier that is part of a large infrastructure investment from the Chinese government that spans multiple projects in the country. While the artisan fishermen still unload their catch at the old pier, most of the fish make their way inside to the modern market and processing facilitiy beside it.

While it lacks the charm of the old covered pier and it’s ramshackle cluster of vendors, the cleanliness and quality of the products in the more sterile, white tile booths are far more consistant in the new Puerto de la Libertad fish market. Most of the vendors from the artisan pier are now here and are selling a surprisingly wide variety of fish and shellfish species, as well as the occaisonal ceviche.

Salted and dried fish at Puerto de la Libertad. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Behind the new market, layered on tarps draped over old wooden fishing boats, fish are salted and dried in the sun. These fish are used in traditional recipes, such as stews or cooked with eggs and/or potatoes, especially around holiday times.

Casaola Mizata. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

As more centric beaches like El Tunco and El Zonte run out of space, beaches further afield are starting to see an uptick in visitors looking for more tranquil vibes. Small boutique hotels like Casaola have opened in laid back villages like Mizata, as they have further east, around Punta Mango in the San Miguel Department, with Hotel Los Mangos.

Playa Los Cobanos, El Salvador. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The further away you get from La Libertad is where the beaches have the most promise. In the west, there are still ample opportunities for sustainble development. At Los Cóbanos in the Department of Sonsonate, and other surrounding beaches closer to the Guatemalan border, the water is clearer and the waves are quite mild compared to the east. There is a sizable coral reef, the largest between Mexico and Panama, that remains mostly unexplored by divers. Visitors are mostly from nearby cities like Santa Ana, while foreign travelers are opting for small ecolodges like La Cocotera Resort & Ecolodge, at Barra de Santiago, an active sea turtle nesting area between the sea and an estuary.

