Despite having traveled extensively around Colombia for two decades, in course after course at Celele in Cartagena, I tasted ingredients I never tasted or prepared in that way before. Fermented iguaraya cactus fruit. Sesame paste introduced to the region by Lebanese immigrants. Waves of purple ñame.

At the southern tip of Argentina, at Kalma in Ushuaia, I tasted things like a mushroom called lengua de vaca, which I could have sworn was a piece of animal fat. There was also canelo, the peppery berries from the from the Magellanic winter’s bark tree, as well as a discourse on local fish like the Patagonian robalo.

In the Bocas del Toro archipelago, on the Caribbean coast of Panama, at Receta Michilá, Joseph Archbold works with island ingredients like guineo verde, jackfruit and local varieties of cacao. The beach side setting might be casual, but the attention to sourcing the very best ingredients and techniques involved are not.

In all of these cases it wasn’t the surprise of the singularity of these ingredients that impacted me. It was seeing them side by side, where they naturally fit together.

Modern day fine dining in Latin America is inextricably linked to culture and biodiversity. Nearly all of the hundred or so restaurants across Latin America, from Mexico to the Southern Cone, that could legitimately be considered fine dining (even the very loose definition I’m applying here), seek out the very best ingredients found in every part of their respective countries. This is a major change from just a few decades ago, when foreign ingredients were universally preferred among fine dining restaurants in the region.

Yet there is a shift underway. While countrywide collections of ingredients are still in vogue on restaurant menus in major urban areas, from Gustu in La Paz, Bolivia to Boragó in Santiago, Chile, regional restaurants, especially in rural areas, are going to open up a whole new world of dining in Latin America. Rather than isolating gourmet ingredients from across the country, you see them in their seasonal context with the ingredients that grow and live among them. This adds another layer of depth that strikes at the very heart of the future of cuisine.

In more developed countries in the region it started earlier. In Mexico, there has been regional fine dining restaurants like Laja in the Valle del Guadalupe or Kuuk in Mérida, among others, for more than a decade, though they are joined by restaurants like Animalón, Criollo, Alfonsina and Arca. The same goes for Brazil, with restaurants like Manu in Curitiba and Remanso do Bosque in Belém do Pará, now joined by restaurants like Origem in Salvador. In Mendoza, Argentina, wineries have never shied away from haute cuisine. However, elsewhere in the region the phenomenon is quite new.

While countless chefs from Lima have launched projects in Cusco, Peru, none have been as high profile as Mil, beside the rather remote archeological site of Moray, an hour and a half away. While Central, the Virgilio Martinez and the Mater Iniciativa team’s restaurant in Lima explores ecosystems around Peru course by course, at Mil they focus on a particular ecosystem. It creates a knowledge set and intimacy with the surrounding Quechua communities that any restaurant in Lima could never accomplish. While in the desert near Chincha, former cooks from Central have opened Hass, within a country club.

When Fernando Rivarola and Gabriela Lafuente moved their restaurant El Baqueano from Buenos Aires to Salta after 14 years in operation, it gave them a much greater connection to the small producers, foragers, fishermen and winemakers in the north of the country. I could go on and on, pointing out projects like Boca Valdivia on the coast of Ecuador, or Lo de Tere in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

It doesn’t mean you couldn’t eat well outside a metropolitan area before or that higher prices and better kitchen equipment are what distinguishes good from great. There is a dynamic in place and growing, away from major cities and urban food media, where restaurants are pushing further into regional terrain, applying new techniques to ancestral ingredients, and forging stronger bonds with rural producers. These are some of the most exciting places to eat in Latin America right now.

