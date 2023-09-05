If you have any tips about restaurant news or openings, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

La Rosa Nautica on Lima, Peru’s Costa Verde. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

PERU

La Rosa Nautica – Lima, Peru

La Rosa Nautica isn’t new. It opened in 1983 in a Victorian building on a long wooden pier that juts out into the middle of the Pacific Ocean below the city of Lima perched on the cliffs above. What’s new is that Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, the chef of Malabar and Ámaz, which closed during the pandemic (Malabar was Peru’s very first restaurant to enter the World’s 50 Best List in the top 100), who laid the groundwork for sustainable seafood and Amazonian ingredients to enter into restaurants in Lima, now heads the kitchen. This is one of Peru’s most iconic chefs taking over one of South America’s most iconic dining spaces. It’s a major undertaking. The menu was outdated, far too lengthy and the sourcing was a lost opportunity. The amount of covers is massive, around 500 a day, yet Schiaffino claims the volume of fish and shellfish intrigues him, according to this interview with Ignacio Medina in 7 Canibales. If anyone can turn this restaurant around and make it a reference for Peruvian marine life it is Schiaffino.

Micaela – Cusco

Good restaurants on Cusco’s Plaza Mayor don’t always last because of the pressures of the high rents pushed by fast food chains, so I’m rooting for Micaela. The chef Palmiro Ocampo helped design a menu of Peruvian comfort foods with an eye towards sustainable ingredients.

Panama

Mai Mai – Panama City

This one has been in the works for several years, so it’s good to see it come to fruition. Mitsuharu Tsumura of Nikkei restaurant Maido (#6 on World’s 50 Best) in Lima, Peru is joining forces with Mario Castrellón of contemporary Chombasian restaurant Maito (#100 on World’s 50 Best) in Panama City to open this rooftop bar serving sushi and raw seafood. It’s opening in mid-November in Costa del Este (and if you can make sushi they are looking for cooks).

Brazil

Aiô – São Paulo, Brazil

Six years after launching a food truck that introduced São Paulo to Taiwanese food, entrepeneur Duilio Lin, alongside chefs Caio Yokota and Victor Valadão, have opened a modern Taiwanese restsurant utilizing Brazilian ingredients in Vila Mariana.

Mexico

Lina - Mexico City

From Mariana Villegas Martinez, who worked with Gabriela Camara, Danny Meyer and Enrique Olvera, and had a residency at Fulgurance Laundromat in Brooklyn, last year. It’s the first restaurant of her own and will open in late 2023 in Colonia Roma.

Chile

45 Bistro – Santiago

This casual, market driven restaurant from Olam chef Sergio Barroso opened on the second floor of the 45 by Director Hotel in Las Condes.

Colombia

This stylish cocktail bar in Chapinero has a menu of aguardiente driven cocktails, as well as other classics. A short menu of small plates includes things like fried heart of palm rings, empanadas and smoked fish.

Dominican Republic

Aguaji - Puerto Plata

There seems to be a lot of investment into dining going on in the Dominican Republic lately and I cannot say I have a full grasp on it. This Taino inspired fine dining restsurant is located in The Ocean Club Costa Norte resort, headed by Chef Inés Páez Nin, aka Chef Tita.

UNITED STATES

Ilis – Brooklyn, New York

I’ve been hearing about a New York restaurant from Mads Refslund, one of the founders of Noma, almost since he arrived in the city in 2012 to run the kitchen at Acme. This time, it seems to be finally be happening with Ilis in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. In an old warehouse on Green Street, the Nordic restaurant will feature roving carts of meats (only venison and buffalo) and seafood that can be prepared raw or grilled over wood in the open hearth.

The Bazaar by José Andrés – Manhattan, New York

Inside the The Ritz-Carlton New York, José Andrés is finally bringing a location of his concept The Bazaar to the city. This particular Spanish-Japanese menu was inspired by Hasekura Tsunenaga, a 17th century samurai and a Japanese ambassador in the Americas and Spain.

Que Bárbaro – Los Ángeles, California

Ray Garcia is opening this ode to South American live fire cooking in the Moxy + AC Hotel in Downtown LA, part of the Level 8 development. Argentine recipes form the backbone of the menu, though there’s also Brazilian picanha, Peruvian tiradito and a drink menu based around agave.

Europe

Llama Inn - London

Brooklyn founded Peruvian restaurant Llama Inn has opened a London outpost on the rooftop of the Hoxton Hotel in Shoreditch (wait, I stayed at this hotel once!). It’s their latest european expansion after opening in Madrid, Spain.

Bobe – Copenhagen, Denmark

The chef Bo Bech, who sold his restaurant Geist in Copenhagen, long a reference in Nordic gastronomy, is heading back in the kitchen. The restaurant will open in November on Gråbrødretorv, a square in Copenhagen’s Old Town.

Guethary – Palma de Mallorca

Aitor Arregi of seafood temple Elkano near San Sebastian in Spain’s Basque region, is opening this restaurant in the Iberostar Selection Playa de Palma hotel. As expected, it will specialize in grilled fish and shellfish, but this time from the Mediterranean.

Aitor Arregi's Guethary in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: Eli Iglesias.

Asia

Cycle - Tokyo

Mirazur’s Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco continues his global expansion with a restaurant in Tokyo’s in Otemachi in the Autumn. The menu is inspired by nature (of course it is).

Other Restaurant News

Noma has a a new head chef and he is Mexican. Pablo Soto has been working at the Copenhagen restaurant for years and will run the kitchen alongside co-chef Kenneth Foong.