I don’t know exactly when I first heard about Sammy’s Deluxe on the coast of Maine. Someone on Instagram may have went and the food looked interesting so I followed the restaurant and I became more and more infatuated with the things that were going on there. To be fair, I already had something of an obsession with the state of Maine since driving there from Ohio with friends when I was 17 to see a concert. I had never gone back, but the visions of thick forests and rocky coastlines remained entrenched in my brain cells. So, visiting Sammy’s Deluxe lingered to the point it became my Noma or Jeong Kwan.

Sammy’s is not the first restaurant I’ve kept cloistered in my mind and it probably won’t be the last. Many of us who spend a considerable amount of time going to restaurants latch on to the idea of one. It can become destructive at times. This imagined ideal that lessens every other dining experience because of what this one you’ve never experienced could quite possibly be. We either build it so much that it could never possibly match our expectations of it, or we become so deluded that the very idea of the fantasy cannot be displaced even when the actual experience is subpar. It’s sometimes hard for me to trust the judgement of anyone else that speaks very highly of any particular restaurant because I assume these challenges of perception are going on in their heads too.

The chef Sam Richman opened Sammy’s Deluxe in 2016 on Main Street in Rockland, a blue-collar midcoast Maine town that’s a little bit grittier than nearby vacation towns like Camden. Prior to opening the restaurant, he spent years working in fine dining restaurants. He watched Wylie Dufresne hone in on his first slow poached egg dish while at WD-50, and hung out with Albert Adria when, on the small team at the Fat Duck, it was named #1 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list (“it felt incredible, it may as well have been Babe Ruth showing up to a 7-year old’s birthday party,” said). He spent two years at Jean Georges and learned that “if it’s delicious, it is by definition interesting.” Sammy’s is nothing like any of those places.

“The finest food in the world is not found in fancy restaurants,” Richman later told me by email. “While I really appreciate the education I got in some of these restaurants—it felt weird to me that there was a large gap between what I was cooking and what I wanted to eat, and how I liked to eat it.”

After his years learning a lot from high profile restaurants like these, he decided to listen to his heart more than his head. He traveled around Mexico, started a supper club out of his apartment, staged at various restaurants in New York for the education and ran a restaurant on Lake George (“…there were riches of wild mushrooms that I was beginning my love of finding and delicious perch in the lake. We couldn't get everything that is always available in NY, but what we could get had much more meaning…”). In Brooklyn, he helped open Gran Eléctrica, getting the owners to shift towards regional Mexican cooking (until they shifted away from it), and then went to Maine, closer to his native New Hampshire, to cook at the former Salt Water Farm restaurant in Rockport for several years before it closed. “Similarly to Gran Eléctrica, I had poured myself into something that wasn’t my own, and in a second it could all be taken away,” he said. “I couldn’t do this again, I needed by own place so looked and found the Sammy’s space and opened the following Spring.”

It wasn’t so much the idea that the food was Instagram cool or was aiming for Michelin star perfection that appealed to me when I first heard about Sammy’s. It just seemed like Richman and his staff were having fun in a way that could only be had in midcoast Maine. I watched from afar at things like dollar scallop night. Or when they had rhubarbgronis, scallop wurst corndogs or buffalo chicken of the woods sandwiches (which inspired me to make my own). It felt like the neighborhood restaurant of my dreams. A restaurant I wanted to be a regular at. It had a sense of place but in a place that was full of wild mushrooms and beautiful fish and shellfish. It wasn’t the temple of haute cuisine that the restaurants in my mind sometimes are, but a place where people lived life, ate well, drank and laughed.

A few weeks ago, I finally made it to Sammy’s Deluxe. I had a reservation for a Thursday night but arrived in town early enough on Wednesday to catch dinner service, so I ended up going two nights in a row and ordering the whole menu. It was dimly light and bustling. Within minutes of walking in a young man passed out, dropping a glass. Something about an anonymous illness or too much sun that day. There was commotion and everyone gathered to help him. I pushed a chair over so he could sit. It was the hottest day in Maine of the year and the rickety air conditioner could barely keep up. A waitress tried tapping on one but Sam ultimately turned it off and opened the door to let in more air for the guy. Eventually he walked out with his friends to an ambulance.

The space was little bigger than I imagined, with a piano covered in plants and room for some flea market couches that gave it a sort of grandmother’s living room feel, but with a copy of Modernist Cuisine on a shelf. There were lace curtains, Brazilian jazz legend Bola Sete was playing overhead and the original wood floors work down by the Mexican take-out place and whatever else that had preceded it.

Yet, within those two meals stories of the food of this place and the people around it naturally revealed themselves. There was the smoked eel, which arrived to me in a chilled pea soup with spring onions and mint. It came from from American Unagi, a sustainable aquaculture project from a woman named Sara Rademaker. Sammy’s was one of the pilot restaurants she worked with. There were the Jonah crab claws from Owl’s Head Point and the brown bread cooked in a can, a regional recipe made of rye, corn and molasses, a legacy of the slave trade. All the empty spaces of the Maine in my mind were starting to fill in, while channels to new spaces were being opened.

“Maine has some whispering semblance of the folk food culture I found myself craving,” Richman said. “People keep gardens and have pride in their rhubarb patches. Some people dig their own steamer clams or have recreational lobster traps and secret mushroom spots. There is a cottage industry of folks selling smoked alewives out of the back of their trucks on the side of the road every spring.”

Richman loves Mexican food and, aside of Gran Eléctrica, did some Mexican pop-ups in Maine before opening Sammy’s. He gets corn masa from Tortillería Pachanga, made by a former schoolteacher near Portland, and makes tortillas and tostadas, which he tops with a haddock ceviche and just the right amount of chile. He uses the same masa to thicken a bowl of chileatole filled with chicken and chanterelles he forages for. “They are the most disappointing mushrooms,” he said when serving them. “They smell so great in the forest but when you cook them, they are kind of bland.” Rather than the very French way of bringing out their sweetness with butter and cream, he brings out the flavor with onions, herbs and vinegar.

They like their wine there too, more funky and natural than not. If you ask about them they’ll tell you about them in a way that someone that drinks and loves the same wines does and not because they’re for sale. When you order something that needs chilled, it comes in an ice bucket that is a retrofitted industrial size Heinz ketchup can. The cocktails stand out too. They make use of local fruits and plants, as if straight out of Slow Drinks. There was elderberry liqueur that winds up in a spritz and beach roses in a gimlet.

I know that if I go back in a month nothing will be the same at Sammy’s. Maine’s summer throngs will have left and others will take their place. The menu will change completely. It’s a kitchen firmly rooted in where it is. Whatever micro-changes are happening in Maine’s forests and shores, or whatever whims Richman and the staff have, will be reflected on the menu. The restaurant in my mind will follow.