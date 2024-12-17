A truck loaded with bananas in Costa Rica. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In November, Chinese crypto enthusiast Justin Sun paid $6.2 million for a piece of artwork auctioned by Sotheby’s, titled Comedian, which was essentially a banana attached to a wall by duct tape. A week later he ate the banana, stating the arts value is the concept itself.

Absurdist Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan first created the piece, released in an edition of three, in 2019 and the first two were purchased for $120,000 USD each at Art Basel Miami. When it first appeared, it created quite the buzz in the art world. Some critics called Cattelan the anti-Warhol, who famously painted mundane cans of Coca Cola and Campbell’s soup because they were the same price for everyone, challenging the idea that art should be elitist. Cattelan’s bananas that were bought by street vendors for 30 cents being sold to the rich for much more. It’s more of a commentary of the art market as much as anything else. Yet, what is the real cost of a banana? Not what we pay at a supermarket, but it’s ecological price.

In the 20 years I have spent traveling around tropical Latin America, bananas are a constant. Vast tracts of land from Central America to the Amazon are dedicated to growing this fruit that were introduced from Southeast Asia. Entire economies have been built around them and governments dictated by them. The term Banana Republic was coined by writer O. Henry, referring to the exploitation by American corporations in Honduras and Guatemala. They are the most popular fruit in the world and few of us give any thought as to the conditions in which they are grown.

That’s not to say there aren’t garden bananas grown on a small scale with beautiful flavors and textures throughout the region. I see them all the time, like the guineo manzano bananas I tried a couple of years ago in La Guajira or the smallish blood red heirlooms in Costa Rica. But the commodity banana, the Cavendish variety, grown in vast plantations owned by multinational corporations with underpaid workers, threatened by more diseases because of rising temperatures, likely needing even more chemicals going forward, pays a high ecological and human cost.

When you see these commercial bananas on plantations, you’ll notice blue bags covering the fruit. These bags, while helping speed up the ripening process, are filled with pesticides. They trees also get nematicide injections in soil to kill roundworms and regular aerial sprayings or fungicides. This isn’t something they are trying to hide. This is a drone spraying a banana plantation in Costa Rica I came upon a few years ago.

Dole, Chiquita and Del Monte all claim the risk of these chemicals in consumers is minimal, though countless studies have proven how detrimental they are to the air and waterways of those that work and live near these plantations, leading to numerous diseases and negative neurobehavioral affects, not to mention a threat to the biodiverse landscapes that surround them. So, the ecological costs to grow a banana that takes in its land use, water consumption, chemical use, greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and deforestation are far more than 50 to 90 cents we pay per pound. Perhaps the conceptual price of that banana isn’t so far off after all?

