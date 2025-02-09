The following story is the second of a multi-part series that documents research done in 2024 in South Africa’s Western Cape. You can read the first part here.

At Grootbos, a 3,500-hectare certified carbon negative private nature reserve near Gansbaai, we’re riding in an open sided Land Rover along bumpy dirt trails that weave through the fynbos, a type of tightly tangled shrubland that’s highly concentrated in endemic flora, that blankets the sloping terrain up the mountainside above us and all the way down to the coast at Walker Bay, when suddenly we come to a stop. It is a king protea (Protea cynaroides), South Africa’s national flower, with its artichoke like head and spiky reddish, leaves. Our guide, Jono Durham, explains how the plant releases its seeds when the fynbos is on fire. It senses the heat, and the seeds are flung into the air to be spread by the wind across the earth to await the next rain.

This is an African safari, just not the kind most think of. While there are leopards here in the reserve whose scratches we see on trees in a patch of extremely rare, thousand-year-old Milkwood forest, the focus of our attention is on plant life. Grootbos is an exquisitely preserved piece of fynbos (pronounced fainboss) vegetation within the Cape Floral Kingdom, one of the peaks of the planet’s biodiversity. This landscape’s profound existence and the resources it provided are one of the primary reasons homo sapiens didn’t go extinct.

“In terms of comparing various habitats for hunter gatherers in the world, the Cape Floristic region is a weird habitat for humans to hunt and gather in,” paleoanthropologist Dr. Jan De Vynck explains as we get back in the vehicle. “It's completely different to a savanna, the Neotropics or whatever. It's a really out there thing.”

One of the world’s six floral kingdoms, it is by far the smallest. One hundred and fifty thousand years ago when a small band of humans lived here, likely the very last of our species as we faced annihilation because of a challenging climate, the region was double in size. The ocean was further out, leaving more room for this network of plants to proliferate, and then to be covered again with water as the planet warmed.

Early research in 1982 by plant ecologists began exploring the influence of ocean transgressions and regressions on the evolution of the Cape flora, suggesting it played a significant role. It’s a strange paradox. This instability of the climate, periods of cold weather, ice ages, combined with the rising and retreating of the oceans over millions of years, the earth’s biological rhythm, is what helped create this extreme level of biodiversity. The very thing that nearly killed humanity provided us with what we needed to hang on.

Today, all that remains of the Cape Floristic region is a 90,000-square-kilometer strip that hugs the coastline of South Africa. Much of it is concentrated into 16 protected areas, though it is plenty threatened. Australian wattle and acacia trees are invading and immersing themselves in the vegetation, while in Cape Town and other urban centers along the Western and Eastern Cape unprotected fynbos vegetation is being cut down to build houses or converted to fields to grow crops. It’s already so small that any loss is detrimental. Many of the species are found in such special microclimates and soil types that any small loss of fynbos could very likely signify the loss of a completely unique species found nowhere else.

Grootbos naturalist Jono Durham driving the safari vehicle through the private reserve. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

It’s a clear day as the vehicle jostles across the hillsides at Grootbos and I can see all the entire coastline, several kilometers layered with interlaced plants that cover the mountainside. The fynbos is the bush, a wild backwater, some would say. In South Africa, the term is used by its Afrikaans interpretation that basically translates to “fine bush.” It doesn’t look like much. Much if it is a dense, almost impenetrable tangle of vegetation, not too high and extremely thorny and woody. You couldn’t walk through if you tried. In many places the vegetation is so thick and growing so tightly together that you cannot always tell where one plant begins and the other ends.

Within this web of life are an astonishing 9,000 vascular plant species, some 64 percent of which live only there. There are flowers with advanced mechanics, like those on the Salvia Africana lutea, where a stamen touches the back of a feeding bird to dab it with pollen when its head pushes into the flower to reach the nectar. The entire domain of the tiny pink erica irregularis flower is within Grootbos and its pollen makes a dark, bitter single blossom honey for a short period each year.

We briefly stop at Grootbos’ Florilegium, a botanical art gallery where 44 South African and international artists have contributed works. There aren’t just illustrations of fynbos plants, but also insects and other pollinators. It opened in 2022 and Grootbos owner Michael Lutzeyer, who rescued the plot of land that became the reserve before it was turned to farmland 30 years ago, aims to help visitors look at plants, insects and the fynbos ecosystem in a different way. The 250 illustrations are available in book form too, so it’s not forgotten when you leave this place, though that would be hard to do.

Some of the fynbos plants you probably know already. Things like rooibos (Aspalathus linearis), whose leaves, flowers and twigs are dried and fermented to make tea. Others like sceletium, a natural cure for depression, are starting to gain a following in natural medicine circles. Yet for many years, the fynbos wasn’t believed to have much value. It’s why so much of it has been turned into farmland, and once fynbos is dug up it will never come back.

Templehoff named his restaurant Fyn, which opened in 2018, utilizing South African ingredients with Japanese techniques, after the fynbos. For him, these plants open up a world of untapped flavors. There’s the aromatic dune sage (Salvia aurea) that he infuses into butter. And the citrusy and floral rose geranium (Pelargonium capitatum) that he mixes with a cultured milk called amasi for sherbet. Quite a few of the plants have medicinal properties and they are still utilized by San communities, but most have never seen the light of a modern kitchen to see what else they can be used for. Still, what allowed us to survive, what kept our species from being extinguished on this planet, was not the flavors of these intriguing flowers, herbs and succulents. It’s the pieces of them we cannot see, the parts that lurk beneath the soil.

When the flowers disappear, plant bulbs like the Watsonia stenosiphon are hidden beneath the soil with little to identify them. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

As we drive higher up the slopes of Witkransberg, the wind is stronger and the view down to the coast is so all encompassing you can almost see the whole world. The plants look are completely different than they were 10 minutes ago. The fynbos isn’t so tightly knit together. It’s far more thinned out. The thick bush only stands together in a few places, while thin strands of other plants poke their heads from the ground. Durham points out the bushy leaves of Watsonia stenosiphon, its bright red flowers long gone, though De Vynck is more interested in the bulb it hides beneath the soil.

“So, for plant ecologists in the Cape Floristic region came this information saying that the Cape is off the charts in terms of geophyte diversity and abundance compared to any other human habitat in the world,” he says. “Therefore, shouldn't we look at the capitalistic region in terms of a resource landscape and how it could have been beneficial to hunter gatherers?”

The addition of seafood to the homo sapien diet, may have helped make us cognitively advanced, though the nutrients they provided were not enough on their own. Roughly around the same time as we started eating alikreukels and abalones, there’s evidence we started to eat starchy foods. Genetic evidence suggests the transition started to happen around 300,000 years ago and our bodies gradually became more accustomed to digesting them. By the peak of the last ice age, as homo sapien populations were dwindling, fading into nothingness, it appears this resource was an integral part of our diet. So, if there was a conscious understanding that geophytes, or underground energy-storage organs such as tubers, bulbs and corms, could sustain you, there’s nowhere else a homo sapien would want to be.

The fynbos bulbs could solve a community’s carbohydrate problems during certain times of the year if they knew where to look. That’s the hard part. The distribution is very random, as far as scientists can tell, so if you just show up in a patch of fynbos you won’t get much return in foraging. You’ll just spend a lot of time looking. The bulbs are biggest when nothing is growing above them, so they are hidden. In the spring and summer, when the bulbs are done flowering, they shrink back down until the following year. De Vynck works with Khoisan communities in the region that still maintain some of their ancestral foraging methods and learned that they mark the bulbs to know where they will be. If they know where a lot of bulbs are at the right time, they can collect a significant amount in an hour.

In the summer months, near rivers and streams, there’s also the addition of palmiet (Prionium serratum), a shrub with long, sharp leaves. Its stems and leaf bases have an edible portion, kind of like a palm heart, that today is still used to help ween babies off of breast milk. It’s an especially abundant plant and when you cut off a piece of a stem the next year four will appear.

“If you only had this in the Cape for carbohydrates, you're good to go,” he says. “But you don't just have this. You've got lots of different things, but seasonally. You might move to river areas for palmiet in the summer months, then the fynbos bulbs pop in the winter. You have got a spread of availability of various edible resources throughout a year. From digging bulbs. Some fruiting species like num num or natal plum, the tortoise berry, sour fig. Also, tortoise eggs.”

As we head down to a lower altitude, we find large swaths of Grootbos fynbos that have been charred and burned. Some of it looks very recent, while other sections are in various stages of recovery. I’ve seen enough scorched landscapes across the Amazon to make my heart fall out of my chest and it was very well on its way here. Then I overhear Durham and De Vynck talking as if this were a positive thing. These were intentional burns, carefully managed by the reserve.

The contrast of charred and green fynbos vegetation. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Fire isn’t seen as bad with fynbos. It resets the clock. When the plants start to become woody, and become less fertile, creating fewer flowers and seeds, and certain species become more prevalent than others, the fire breaks them down into nutrients for the soil. Long dormant seeds awaken. Bulbs are triggered to grow, plants to flower and seeds to disperse. Life becomes even richer with the flames.

Fynbos vegetation thrives with periodic fires, needing a burn every 10 to 15 years to sustain its biodiversity. If there is no burning after 15 years certain species could die out. Some plants are more resilient and might have seeds that lay dormant for half a century waiting for the right kind of fire, the right heat and precise climatic conditions, before they start to grow. Those watsonias we saw before were some of the first colonizers of a landscape that burned a few years before.

Yet, fire, cooking them, also makes the bulbs more digestible. A group of hunters and gatherers seeing charred fynbos at the right time of year will find a feast of roasted bulbs. It’s possible that’s how they first discovered them. Afterward they may have started lighting the fires themselves to feed a group, turning the earth itself into an oven. This symbiotic relationship would assist the spread of the plants, promoting its diversity, while keeping homo sapiens fed.

I ask Templehoff what some of the geophytes taste like and therein lies the problem. They don’t taste good. Some taste downright nasty. Very few can be eaten raw, but even when boiled or roasted, many are highly tannic and bitter. Templehoff won’t use them at his restaurants because it kills the plants to harvest them, but even when he has experimented cooking them, even with all of his modern equipment and decades of work in professional kitchens, he has had little success in making them even remotely on the path to something delicious.

“There’s no way you’re going to get watsonia to taste great,” De Vynck says, as he bends down to wipe the dirt away from the base of the plant. “You can leach the hell out of it and it’s probably going to taste bland, with still a little bit of shittiness to it.”

Extremely bitter Christmas berries ( Chironia baccifera ). Photo: Nicholas Gill.

We take a break for lunch and retreat to one of the villas at Grootbos. The chic structures that dot the property, architectural marvels of glass, stone and wood, blend into the hillsides. When you walk into one it feels a little bit like the emotion the first guests felt upon entering Jurassic Park. The awe-inspiring, raw, wild nature outside with an oasis of calm and service in dramatically designed bungalows with towering windows and professional kitchens that rival many Michelin star restaurants. A lunch is prepared with mussels and fish, caught by a community just down on the coast, accented with fynbos plants and paired with South African wines. As the food is brought out, the conversation turns towards palatability.

Earlier we tasted a few berries that were in season. Some, like the tortoiseberry (Nylandtia spinosa) had a fresh, slightly sweet taste, while another, Chironia baccifera, commonly called the Christmas berry because of its bright red color, was so overwhelmingly bitter that it almost instantly zapped all the moisture from my body.

As with the bulbs, which some Khoisan communities still consume them on occasion, flavor is not a high point. De Vynck wants to do a study where he can ask Khoisan communities to rank palatability just to see if they have a totally different set of taste buds. He’ll need to go to a community in Namibia where they still have a traditional lifestyle because they are too integrated in South Africa. Still, even if they do have a varied idea of taste, it’s not going to be enough to make most of the fynbos geophytes enjoyable. De Vynck sees the issue of palatability integral to our evolution.

“Things that taste good don’t need cognitive ability,” he explains as we sip our fine wines. “Complexity is needed to render things palatable.”

The terrible taste of these carbohydrates forced us to adapt, he thinks. That it forced us to use our brains to find ways to use what was available. When I think about it, some of the most talented chefs I know are the ones that have the most limitations in what they cook. When they have perfectly wonderful ingredients from everywhere, the food tends to be rather boring. However, when you are forced to cook with what you have around you, whatever that may be, you need to be creative. The same could be said for the poor and enslaved that made do with scraps and leftovers, unwanted offal meats and less desired greens and root vegetables. They added seasonings and other techniques to make them some of the finest recipes that world has known.

“I feel that being the second strongest cultural component of a human, next to language, is cuisine,” De Vynck says as the desserts arrive. “It's a very special component of the story of our cognitive evolution as a species. Where did we actually start experimenting with palatability? It has to be here in the Cape.”

One way of making something palatable was by mixing other things with it. During an excavation in a nearby cave, De Vynck found what appears to be an 80,000-year-old bar of food. Sort of like a granola bar. It had corms, seeds and other plant material all mashed and formed together. A compact biscuit that could be carried around and saved for later.

What constitutes the culture of cuisine? You are not just eating something the way you get it. If you roast game on a fire it is going from raw to cooked, but then you add salt or other ingredients. You mix stuff together. You process it.

“It’s a social act too,” Templehoff chimes in.

As De Vynck puts it, homo sapiens had perfect conditions here, the habitat and resources to likely be a catalyst for cognitive development. We mastered fire 1.5 million years ago and little else happened, but as we became nearly extinct, when we were facing our end, we adapted and evolutionary advances and all the technology that came with them happened rapidly. In other words, the evolution of cuisine also helped facilitate our cognitive evolution.

“Climate change made us who we are,” he says. “We should just embrace it because it will make us adapt. We need to adapt. We need to change, don’t we? There are thigs we need to start doing as a species, such as thinking about preserving biodiversity. Let’s learn from this all. Let’s consider these things.”

Paleoanthropologist Dr. Jan De Vynck searching for ancient animal tracks in the Walker Bay Nature Reserve. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In the afternoon, we drive down to the coast to the Walker Bay Nature Reserve that connects with Grootbos. The fynbos plants are less dense here. Just small patches and individual plants, scattered between sand dunes or clinging to rocky shelves with thin layers of saline soil. Just offshore, I can see a sea lion jumping through the powerful waves. The sun is shining, though gradually dropping lower. The powerful sea winds beat against us as we walk the uneven trails.

The reserve is best known as the home of Klipgat Cave, one of several similar archeological sites where paleontological teams have been helping pieces together the lives of early homo sapiens. Created by the rise and fall of sea levels and the waves pounding against the shore, these caves were used to shelter groups of early homo sapiens along South Africa’s south coast. Inside the cave, which is roped off in parts, you can clearly see the layers of mussel shells that were gathered and left here over tens of thousands of years. They’ve also found bones of animals and stone artifacts. The finds here are not as significant as Blombos Cave, but these finds from the Middle Stone age reveal that homo sapiens were thriving on the coast 70,000 years ago as they became more cognitively aware.

On the rocky shelves above the cave, De Vynck hops from one to the next, with a cigarette in his mouth looking for more layers of history. He points out ancient animal tracks many of which have already been studied and confirmed by colleagues. Big game once walked on the wet sand and mud that dried out and quickly covered with other sediment that hardens, a process called lithification. When the above sediment becomes eroded, the stone tracks are revealed. Paleontologists can tell by the way the sand shifts, where the weight is displaced the species they are. They are from Cape buffalo, giant zebras and other species that have long since vanished.

As we climb the rocks, I can’t help thinking back to what De Vynck said earlier. I want to be as hopeful as he is. I really do. Of the changing climate and what it brings with it, though I cannot shake the fear from my thoughts. While homo sapiens lacked the technology that we have now 150,000 years ago, the flora and fauna wasn’t nearly as depleted. They had these resources. This biodiversity that gave them an alternative. We were part of the ecosystem then, just another species trying to survive. We worked with it, like we did with the fynbos fires. We weren’t on top of it.

The last mass extinction event occurred 145 million years ago, and all signs point to us being in the midst of another one now. Wildlife populations have declined by more than 70 percent just in the last 50 years. A million species are on the brink of extinction. Even our agricultural diversity, all the crops humanity has developed over the past ten thousand years, the best buffer we have against erratic climates, has been dramatically reduced. Unlike the five other mass extinction events, this one is entirely caused by us. It’s in how we destroy natural habitats in favor of industrial activities to feed our high consumption lifestyles, while we disregard the relentless contamination of the planet’s air, waterways and soil.

Yet, somehow, as poor of stewards of the earth as many of us have been, pieces of the most remarkably resilient and functioning ecosystems remain. Places like this one. Where the plants breath fire and elephants call to whales. Somehow, through some miracle, they have escaped humanity’s wrath. If we care for them, perhaps they’ll allow us to coexist alongside them.

We hike back to the safari car and start driving back towards Grootbos. Suddenly, De Vynk tells Durham to stop the vehicle. Somehow, he caught the glimpse of a footprint. It was shielded by vegetation around it, but otherwise right in the open for all to see. No one else has likely ever noticed it. He gets out a ruler to measure it to be sure. We huddle around it and stare. It’s a right foot. You can even make out a toe. There’s no telling the exact age of it just by looking at it, but tens of thousands of years old at least. I put my bare foot on it and it’s almost the same size. This was someone just like me. A memory of who we once were and still can be, etched into the earth.